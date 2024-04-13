NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

Odisha FC are set to travel to Guwahati to take on NorthEast United FC in their final league stage game on Saturday, April 13.

While the Juggernauts have booked their spot in the playoffs, NorthEast United suffered a devastating setback in their bid to secure a top-six place after losing to Chennaiyin FC. Despite taking the lead through Jithin MS, the Marina Machans mounted a comeback, scoring twice, including a stoppage-time winner to claim all three points.

Ultimately, the Highlanders had opportunities to take control of the game against Chennaiyin, but a lack of clinical finishing and defensive errors led to their defeat. Nevertheless, NorthEast United FC will aim to end their season on a positive note in front of their supporters.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, head coach Juan Pedro Benali said:

"Tomorrow, it’s an important game for us because we play against a great team, but at the same time, we’re playing at home. Our fans, especially the ones who come to the game all the time and the people who follow us on TV and on social media, we need to give them the game. We need to offer them the game. We’ve been training and playing."

Meanwhile, after enjoying a 13-game unbeaten run in the ISL, Odisha FC’s form has dipped in recent weeks, leading to them losing their hold on the top two spots. Mohun Bagan’s victory against Bengaluru FC ensured that Odisha can only finish fourth and will face Kerala Blasters FC in the playoffs.

Sergio Lobera’s men have only managed to win once in their last six games across all competitions, including a 2-1 defeat to Mumbai City FC in their most recent outing. Despite their recent struggles, assistant coach Floyd Pinto remains hopeful that his team can regain momentum ahead of the playoffs.

"We have been enjoying our football. Playing every game without pressure is not so easy. We’ve been playing every game with enthusiasm and with positivity. Losses happen in football. Last game was a close one. It was a game of fine margins. The squad is upbeat and ready to go again. We know we have a tough game against NorthEast United and the all-important playoffs coming forward."

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between NorthEast United and Odisha will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Saturday, April 13, from 7.30 pm IST.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted lineups

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Gaurav Bora, Buanthanglun Samte, Mohammed Bemammmer, Nestor Albiach, Romain Philippoteaux, Parthib Gogoi, Tomi Juric, Jithin MS.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Puitea, Ahmed Jahouh, Hitesh Sharma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction

Odisha FC are slight favorites, given their form this season, and they will also consider this an important game, especially with the playoff tie approaching. Lobera will want his side to show intent, and consequently, may opt for a strong lineup.

Possession is anticipated to be dominated by Odisha, but the Highlanders have plenty of players capable of causing havoc on the break. However, since it’s the last game of the season and they have nothing at stake, Odisha FC are expected to secure all three points.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-3 Odisha FC