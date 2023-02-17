NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

Bottom-placed NorthEast United FC will welcome knockout-hopeful Odisha FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Friday, February 17, for their penultimate ISL 2022-23 league-stage fixture.

The Highlanders have had a forgettable season and are way out of contention for the knockouts. But head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese has been utilizing the fixtures to build his team for the future and identify players who can ultimately make the cut.

In their previous encounter, NorthEast United played out an enthralling 3-3 draw against East Bengal FC, who are in a fix of their own. The stalemate has put the Highlanders' points tally for the season up to five.

Meanwhile, the Juggernauts are still in with a shout to make it through to the playoffs. They are currently placed in the seventh spot, with 27 points from 18 matches. Josep Gombau's team need four points from their last two matches to ensure a top-six finish.

The Kalinga Warriors are coming into the fixture on the back of a crucial 3-1 victory against second-placed Hyderabad FC. After an underwhelming run of results, Odisha FC finally looked sharp and will be hoping to carry forward the momentum.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Match 102.

Date & Time: Friday, February 17, 2023, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Telecast details

The 102nd match of the ISL 2022-23 season between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on Friday, February 17.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Live streaming details

The enthralling match between the Highlanders and the Juggernauts can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 7.30 pm IST on February 17.

