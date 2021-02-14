NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Who will win today's match?

NorthEast United FC host Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Tilak Maidan in Vasco, hoping to inch closer to a top-four finish in the league.

NorthEast United FC Preview

NorthEast United FC are placed 5th in the ISL standings with 23 points from 16 ISL matches.

With Hyderabad FC dropping points against SC East Bengal, the Highlanders have a realistic chance to leapfrog Hyderabad FC and FC Goa to go third in the standings.

The Highlanders had an unexpected change in personnel after a sudden slump in results. Former head coach Gerard Nus was removed and replaced by Khalid Jamil.

Jamil has turned NEUFC's form on its head and managed to get the better of Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United FC are on a five-match unbeaten run and have shown cohesion and better tactical applicability since the Mumbai-based coach took charge of the Highlanders.

Jamil's reign has shown a change in the tactical approach of NorthEast United FC. They want to have more of the ball and score first, rather than sitting back and hitting the opposition on the counter.

NorthEast United FC come into this fixture after a goalless draw with Hyderabad FC.

Odisha FC Preview

Odisha FC rescued a point against Kerala Blasters FC in their previous game (Image: ISL)

Odisha FC haven't looked like a settled, cohesive unit through the length of the league. They have looked good in patches but have failed to achieve any sort of consistency in the 16 ISL matches so far.

Odisha FC have also had a change in personnel, although for different reasons.

Head coach Stuart Baxter was relieved of his duties due to comments in a press conference which now sees goalkeeping coach Gerry Peyton in charge of the side.

Odisha FC lack depth and experience in the midfield which does not allow them to take the game to the opposition.

The likes of Cole Alexander, Diego Mauricio and Jerry Mawihmingthanga have shown promise but there are simply not enough options to bank on in case of a different tactical approach to a fixture.

Paul Ramfangzauva has shown promise, and so has Gaurav Bora.

Odisha FC now have some momentum after a patient 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in their previous fixture.

They have nothing to play for but pride for the remainder of the season. Odisha FC will hope to not finish bottom in the standings and garner as many points as possible before the season ends.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction

NorthEast United FC have a settled squad at Khalid Jamil's disposal and it will take more than just a spirited performance from Odisha FC to steal points from a side well inside the race for a top-four finish. The Highlanders should walk away with a narrow win.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-0 Odisha FC