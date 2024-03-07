NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

NorthEast United FC and Punjab FC, two teams vying for the final playoff spot in the ISL, are set to clash in a crucial encounter at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday, March 7.

The Highlanders have been inconsistent throughout the course of the campaign but are currently the favorites to finish in sixth position. They have 20 points to their name, and a win on Thursday would propel them to sixth and two points clear of their closest rivals, Bengaluru FC.

Consequently, this game is going to be vital for NorthEast United FC, especially after a disappointing 2-2 draw against bottom-placed Hyderabad FC last time around.

"We know how Punjab play. They’re a very good attacking team with three very dangerous players on the front. Now it’s our turn. We too have very good and dangerous players. And we need to play as we know. If we do our job, we can take the points. But with all the respect for Punjab," Juan Pedro Benali explained in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Punjab FC have had a new lease of life since the turn of the year. Despite being 11th on the table, they are still in with a fighting chance of finishing sixth, as only four points separate them and Bengaluru FC.

The Shers have won three of their last five games but are coming off a disappointing defeat to Mumbai City FC, where they took the lead going into half-time but ultimately succumbed to a 3-2 loss.

"We came out in the second half in a passive role against Mumbai City FC, but I don’t know why. I will have to check with my players because this small period of time caused us to lose the game. We have to analyze the game to cut some situations important to demonstrate to the players and have to motivate them, not criticize," Staikos Vergetis said following their defeat to Mumbai City FC.

NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 1

NEUFC wins: 0

PFC wins: 0

Draws: 1

Result in the reverse fixture: Punjab FC 1-1 NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC: Top goalscorers in the ISL 2023-24 season

NorthEast United FC: Tomi Juric (5 goals in 4 games)

Punjab FC: Luka Majcen (6 goals in 17 games)

NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Mirshad Michu (41), Ravi Kumar (29)

Most assists: Nestor Albiach (3), Madih Talal (6)

Most shots per 90: Nestor Albiach (2.8), Wilmar Jordan Gil (4.4)

Most clearances: Miguel Zabaco (57), Dimitrios Chatziisaias (74)