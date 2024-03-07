NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC: NEUFC vs PFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - March 7, 2024

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) and Punjab FC (PFC) go head-to-head in the penultimate game of Matchday 18 of ISL 23/24 on Thursday, March 7, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

This is a must-win game for both teams to stay in the race for the playoffs. It certainly matters more to the hosts, who have a better chance of finishing sixth and clinching qualification to the playoffs, since they're only a point off sixth place with a game in hand.

However, their dropped points in a 2-2 away draw against Hyderabad FC could come back to haunt them, and they'll be keen to secure the three points in this contest.

Punjab FC's fans began to dream the impossible after their side came from behind to take a 2-1 lead against Mumbai City FC in their last outing. However, a second-half double from Iker Guarrotxena gave all three points to the Islanders, leaving Punjab FC in 11th place. They will still back themselves in this playoff race as a win will bring them level with the Highlanders.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Gurmeet Singh, Dipesh Chauhan, Khoirom Jackson Singh, and Arman Tamang.

Defenders: Miguel Zabaco Tome, Hira Mondal, Soraisham Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Hamsza Regragui, Buanthanglun Samte, Tondonba-Singh, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Bekey Oram, Gani Nigam, Konsam Phalguni Singh, M Louis Nickson, Redeem Tlang, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Pragyan Gogoi.

Forwards: Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Nestor Albiach, Tomi Juric, Jithin MS, Rochharzela, and Manvir Singh-I.

Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Ravi Kumar, and Shibinraj Kunniyil.

Defenders: N Suresh Meitei, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, M Shereef-Thankgalakath, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee, and T Abhishek Singh.

Midfielders: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Leon Augustine, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Kynshi, Maheson Singh, Sweden Fernandes, and Ricky Shabong.

Forwards: Wilmar Gil, Prasanth K, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Ranjeet Pandre.

NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC: Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu (GK), Buanthanglun Samte, Gaurav Bora, Michel Zabaco, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Romain Phillippoteaux, Redeem Tlang, Jithin MS, Nestor Albiach, and Parthib Gogoi.

Punjab FC

Ravi Kumar (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, N Suresh Meitei, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee/Mohammed Salah, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Tavora, Ricky Shabong, Madih Talal, Wilmar Gil, and Luka Majcen.

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC

Date: March 7; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC: Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

This is a match-up between two unpredictable and inconsistent sides with plenty of attacking firepower, making this a tough game to set a Dream11 team for. However, Madih Talal is one player everyone must include in their teams without fail. Punjab FC's talisman is in stellar form and is the prime captaincy option for this one.

Nestor Albiach, M Ali Bemammer, Nikhil Prabhu, and Khaiminthang Lhungdim are the only other players who can be considered must-haves. The likes of Wilmar Gil and Parthib Gogoi, meanwhile, make for great Dream11 differentials.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mirshad Michu, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Nikhil Prabhu, Michel Zabaco, Madih Talal, Sahil Tavora, M Ali Bemammer, Nestor Albiach, Luka Majcen, and Parthib Gogoi.

Captain: Madih Talal. Vice-Captain: Luka Majcen.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ravi Kumar, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Nikhil Prabhu, Madih Talal, Redeem Tlang, M Ali Bemammer, Romain Philippoteaux, Nestor Albiach, Luka Majcen, and Wilmar Gil.

Captain: Madih Talal. Vice-Captain: Nestor Albiach.