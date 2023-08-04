NorthEast United FC vs Shillong Lajong FC prediction, preview, team news, and more | Durand Cup 2023

NorthEast United FC will hope to start the new season on a positive note when they lock horns with I-League side Shillong Lajong FC in their opening game of the Durand Cup. The Group D fixture will take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, August 4.

With the home advantage in their favor, the Highlanders will be eager to capitalize on it after a disappointing season, characterized by struggles and unwanted records.

With three head coaches and a number of new players struggling to make their mark, NorthEast United finished last in the ISL. Despite reaching the semi-finals in the 2023 Super Cup under Floyd Pinto, the team will be determined to leave the past behind and start fresh.

To improve their fortunes, NorthEast United have chosen the experienced Spanish manager Juan Pedro Benali, who brings a wealth of coaching expertise from various continents.

The Highlanders have also bolstered their squad with foreign players such as forwards Ibson Melo, Nelson Abliach, and defender Michel Zabaco. Additionally, they have secured the signatures of experienced Indian players - Redeem Tlang and Phalguni Singh.

Meanwhile, their opponents Shillong Lajong were promoted to the I-League after an excellent season. Against all odds, they secured their promotion, finally making their way back to the second division after enduring four years of difficulties.

Shillong Lajong were known for their grit and determination last season and will present the Highlanders with a formidable challenge.

NorthEast United FC vs Shillong Lajong FC: Team News

NorthEast United revealed their 25-man squad for the 2023 Durand Cup, as head coach Benali opted for a blend of junior and senior players.

Among the selections are all three foreign signings and Romain Philippoteaux, along with several players who were part of the club last season.

Full squad - Goalkeepers and defenders: Khoirom Jackson Singh, Mirshad Koottappunna, Nikhil Deka; Dinesh Singh Soraisham, Tondonba Singh, Miguel Zabaco, Asheer Akhtar, Gaurav Bora, Hira Mondal, Buanthanglun Samte.

Midfielders: Romain Philippoteaux, Mohamed Irshad, Gani Ahmed Nigam, Jithin MS, Phalguni Singh Konsham, Shighil Nambrath, Pragyan Gogoi, Fredy Chawngthansanga.

Forwards: Rochharzela (Chhara), Nestor Albiach, Parthib Gogoi, Manvir Singh, Redeem Tlang, Shajan Franklin, Ibson Melo.

On the other hand, Shillong Lajong has announced a 30-man squad, which includes several experienced players who have previously competed at the highest level.

NorthEast United FC vs Shillong Lajong FC: Prediction

ISL side NorthEast United are undoubtedly overwhelming favorites to win the game, especially given their squad for the Durand Cup. Benali will be keen to begin on a positive note and might opt to field his strongest team, hoping they can take control and capitalize on their opportunities.

However, facing Shillong Lajong is no easy task, as they possess a reputation for their tenacious ability both offensively and defensively. They also have quick players who have the potential to create problems for their opponents on the break.

Nevertheless, the significant disparity in quality between the teams suggests that the Highlanders should comfortably clinch a victory.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 3-1 Shillong Lajong FC