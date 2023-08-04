NorthEast United FC vs Shillong Lajong: When and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup clash? 

The Guwahati leg of Durand Cup 2023 is set to kick off with an exciting clash between NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) and Shillong Lajong at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Friday, August 4.

Despite finishing at the bottom of the league last season, the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit are coming into the tie as the clear favorites with a squad bolstered by new signings and a new head coach in Spaniard Juan Pedro Benali.

The Highlanders have also included four overseas signings in their squad - Michael Zabaco, Romain Phillippoteaux, Nestor Albiach, and Ibson Melo.

Ahead of the game, coach Benali expressed confidence in the blend of experienced players and young talents in their squad. He emphasized their desire to play an attractive brand of football and underlined that the players have been working hard on the training ground to prepare for the challenges ahead.

Meanwhile, the Shillong Lajong are making a remarkable comeback to this level after pulling out their senior team from competitive national football a few years back. It can be assured that their spirited fans will travel across the hills to cheer for the team.

With talented young club veterans like Phrangki Buam, Kenstar Kharsong, and Kynsailang Khongsit in their 30-man squad, they could pose a significant threat to any opponent.

NorthEast United FC vs Shillong Lajong: 2023 Durand Cup match details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Shillong Lajong, Group D, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Friday, August 4, 6.00 PM IST.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

NorthEast United FC vs Shillong Lajong: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between NorthEast United and Shillong Lajong will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 6.00 PM IST on Friday, August 4.

NorthEast United FC vs Shillong Lajong: Live streaming details

The game between the Highlanders and the Red Dragons can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 6.00 PM IST on Friday.