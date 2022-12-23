NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash 

NorthEast United, who are sitting at the bottom of the Indian Super League (ISL) table, will take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, December 24. The hosts are yet to bag a point after 10 attempts this campaign, while the visitors are averaging two points per game, thereby procuring 20 points from 10 matches.

The appointment of Vincenzo Alberto Annese has failed to have a positive impact on the Highlanders so far. The Italian, who was named as NorthEast United's head coach following Marco Balbul's resignation, has lost back-to-back games.

They were convincingly beaten 7-3 by Chennaiyin FC and lost their next game 2-1 to FC Goa. It is fair to say that the gulf in quality between FC Goa and NorthEast United was huge and the scoreline failed to reflect it as the Gaurs missed a handful number of chances.

The Kolkata-based outfit, on the other hand, have gone from strength to strength despite an injury to Joni Kauko, who was an integral midfielder under the set-up of Juan Ferrando. The Spanish tactician has managed to procure 10 points from four games despite the loss of the Finnish midfield monster. The Mariners have scored just 15 and conceded 10 goals this campaign. They will be hoping to add more to their goals tally on Saturday.

Although the visitors are seen as the favorites, the Highlanders could spring a surprise if things fall into place for them. It is also important to remember that ATK Mohun Bagan required a late winner from Subhasish Bose to secure a 2-1 victory against NorthEast United earlier this season.

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

ATK Mohun Bagan have an advantage when it comes to head-to-head. They have seven victories to NorthEast's three. These two clubs were forced to share a point on a couple of occasions.

Total games: 12

NorthEast United wins: 3

Draws: 2

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 7

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Top goalscorers this season

NorthEast United: Wilmar Gil, Rochharzela (2); Matt Derbyshire, Parthib Gogoi, Aaron Evans, Romain Philippoteaux (1)

ATK Mohun Bagan: Dimietri Petratos (4); Hugo Boumous (3); Manvir Singh (2); Liston Colaco, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues (1)

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Most cleansheets this season

NorthEast United: Mirshad Michu (0 in five games)

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (Five in 10 games)

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan: More stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL contest

Most touches: Subhasish Bose (648 in 10 games)

Most passes: Pritam Kotal (369 in 10 games)

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (29 in 10 games)

Poll : 0 votes