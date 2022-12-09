NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Bottom-placed NorthEast United will take on an out-of-form Chennaiyin FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, December 10.

The hosts will be hoping to break the duck under new manager Vincenzo Alberto Annese following the sacking of Marco Balbul on Thursday. The Italian, who already has winning experience in the subcontinent, could prove to be handy for the Highlanders.

Vincenzo will be hoping to work his magic after guiding Gokulam Kerala to back-to-back I-League title wins during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Meanwhile, the Marina Machans have been exploited by their opponents thrice in their last four outings. They lost to Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC, and Hyderabad FC and are injury wrecked as well.

The club have also confirmed that Thomas Brdaric's side will be without Anirudh Thapa, Jiteshwor Singh, Jockson Das, and Sourav Das due to their respective injuries. Ajith Kumar and Ninthoi will miss the trip to the Northeast due to suspension and a family emergency, respectively.

Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 @ChennaiyinFC



Head coach Thomas Brdaric names -man squad to travel to Guwahati for



Find out now



#AllInForChennaiyin #HeroISL 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘Head coach Thomas Brdaric names-man squad to travel to Guwahati for #NEUFCCFC Find out now 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 🚨Head coach Thomas Brdaric names 2️⃣1️⃣-man squad to travel to Guwahati for #NEUFCCFC. Find out now 📝⬇️#AllInForChennaiyin #HeroISL

Chennaiyin FC have a tricky task on their hands as they will be forced to field a starting eleven without multiple crucial players. However, it could prove to be a perfect opportunity for the hosts to bag their first victory of the season.

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

NorthEast have the edge with six victories in the previous encounters between the two sides. The two-time Indian Super League champions have five victories.

NorthEast United victories: 6

Draws: 5

Chennaiyin FC: 5

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC: Top scorers this season

NorthEast United: Rochharzela, Matt Derbyshire, Parthib Gogoi, Aaron Evans (1).

Chennaiyin FC: Nasser El Khayati (4); Petar Sliskovic (3); Vincy Barretto, Kwame Karikari, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Rahim Ali, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni (1).

Shrivathsan S @Shrivathsan1437 Noticed in the last couple of matches that Nasser El Khayati is getting frustrated with his teammates (rightly so) because most of them are not able to keep up with him. Need to find a solution.



He has been too good overall. 4 goals and 2 assists in 220-odd minutes are insane. Noticed in the last couple of matches that Nasser El Khayati is getting frustrated with his teammates (rightly so) because most of them are not able to keep up with him. Need to find a solution.He has been too good overall. 4 goals and 2 assists in 220-odd minutes are insane.

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC: Most clean sheets this season

NorthEast United: Arindam Bhattacharya & Mirshad Michu (0 in 8 games)

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (1 in 7 games)

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC: More stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 Indian Super League contest

Most saves: Mirshad Michu (21 in 4 games)

Most passes: Julius Duker (293 in 8 games)

Most touches: Julius Duker (446 in 8 games)

Poll : 0 votes