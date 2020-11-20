The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season kicked off on November 20 with a clash between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Goa will be hosting the entire season in a bio-bubble ecosytem because of the ongoing COVID-19 situation in India.

The second match of the league will witness NorthEast United FC going up against Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama.

NorthEast United FC come into this season on the back of a ninth-position finish last year but they have a new man at the helm, Gerard Nus. The Spaniard has managed to build a fresh squad with experienced overseas players like Kwesi Appiah, Idrissa Sylla and Luis Machado in their ranks.

Talented Indian players such as Rochharzela and Britto PM join the team after good campaigns in the I-League last season and will be key for NEUFC's revival this year.

Mumbai City FC too have undergone a major overhaul with new coach Sergio Lobera joining them from FC Goa. Along with Lobera, a host of former FC Goa players like Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai and Hugo Boumous have moved to the Islanders. With stellar signings like former Premier League striker Adam le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche, MCFC boast of one of the best attacking line-ups.

Mumbai City FC have a good core of Indian players as well with the likes of Amrinder Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Sarthak Golui and Farukh Choudhary in the squad.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Advertisement

Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Chouhdary, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

Predicted Playing XI

NorthEast United FC

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Wayne Vaz, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Rochharzela, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondomba Singh, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC

Advertisement

Date: 21st November, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Fantasy Football Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Federico Gallego, Rochharzela, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Adam Le Fondre

Captain: Adam Le Fondre, Vice-Captain: Hugo Boumous

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Subhashish Roy Chaudhury, Ashutosh Mehta, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Federico Gallego, Rochharzela, Farukh Choudhary, Hugo Boumous, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Vice-Captain: Idrissa Sylla