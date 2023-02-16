NorthEast United vs Odisha FC: Head-to-Head, stats and numbers you need to know before the ISL 2022-23 contest

Odisha FC, who are under severe pressure to qualify for the playoffs, will be provided with another opportunity to break into the top six when they face NorthEast United at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, February 17.

The Highlanders, on the other hand, will be playing for pride after picking up just five points from 18 games. They will be hoping to add more points to their tally as part of their Super Cup preparations. It will be an interesting encounter with both sides lurking for a victory for different reasons altogether.

NorthEast United's previous game produced an entertaining 3-3 draw with East Bengal in Kolkata last week. Apart from that result, they were able to conjure a 1-0 victory against ATK Mohun Bagan and share the spoils with FC Goa, who are looking more likely to be replaced by Odisha FC in the top six of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) table.

The Juggernauts, on the other hand, will enter this game with supreme confidence after beating a formidable Hyderabad FC side 3-1 at the Kalinga Stadium. Although they have blown hot and cold throughout the season, they enter the game as favorites. Odisha FC will occupy the sixth spot if they avoid defeat on Friday.

NorthEast United vs Odisha FC Head-to-Head

Odisha FC have managed four victories from seven games against NorthEast United. The two sides have shaken hands twice, while the Highlanders have emerged victorious twice.

NorthEast United win: 2

Draws: 2

Odisha FC win: 4

NorthEast United vs Odisha FC top goalscorers this season

NorthEast United: Wilmar Gil (5); Rochharzela, Parthib Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux, Aaron Evans (2); Imran Khan, Jithin M.S (1).

Odisha FC: Diego Mauricio (11); Nandhakumar Sekhar (5); Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin (3); Isak Vanlalruatfela, Isaac Chhakchhuak (1).

NorthEast United vs Odisha FC most cleansheets this season

NorthEast United: Mirshad Michu (1 cleansheet in 10 games)

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (2 cleansheets in 18 games)

NorthEast United vs Odisha FC: More stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Most passes: Carlos Delgado (607 passes in 18 games)

Most touches: Saul Crespo (994 touches in 15 games)

Most saves: Mirshad Michu (56 saves in 10 games)

