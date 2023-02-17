Odisha FC will look to build on their positive momentum when they travel to the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati to face NorthEast United on Friday, February 17.

The Highlanders, who will play their last home game of the season, are placed bottom of the league. With just one victory to their name, they have struggled for results throughout the campaign.

Vincenzo Annesse was brought mid-way through the season and while NorthEast United have shown improvements, they certainly do not possess the quality to challenge the teams ahead of them.

Last time out, the Highlanders played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against East Bengal, with several youngsters in the side showing promising signs.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Odisha FC, are on the back of a crucial 3-1 victory over Hyderabad FC. The performance would have pleased head coach Josep Gombau as his side dominated the game and deservingly secured all three points.

After FC Goa’s defeat against Chennaiyin FC, the Juggernauts now have the chance to seal a top-six finish with two victories. Gombau will hope that his side can once again rise to the occasion to grab the coveted playoff spot.

NorthEast United vs Odisha FC: Team News

Hira Mondal returned to the bench for NorthEast United after an injury and was able to reclaim his starting position. Wilmar Jordan Gil will also return to the team after serving his three-month suspension and could take the place of Kule Mbombo.

Osama Malik is sidelined for Odisha FC, so Thoiba Moirangthem could continue as the center-back. Gombau might stick with the same lineup that secured all three points against Hyderabad FC.

NorthEast United vs Odisha FC: Predicted Lineup

NorthEast United: Arindam Bhattacharjee; Alex Saji, Mohammed Irshad, Aaron Evans, Hira Mondal; Joseba Beitia, Emil Benny, Pragyan Gogoi; Parthib Gogoi, Wilmar Jordan, Romain Philippoteaux.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Thoiba Moirangthem, Carlos Delgado, Denechandra Meitei; Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes; Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin, Isak Vanlalruatfela.

NorthEast United vs Odisha FC: Prediction

Odisha FC arrive into this game as favorites, but NorthEast United have shown promising signs, especially in attack, in the past few games. However, the Kalinga Warriors will play with intent as they have everything to fight for and as a result, could overcome the Highlanders’ challenge.

Prediction: NorthEast United 1-3 Odisha FC.

