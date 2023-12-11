Odisha FC and Bashundhara Kings will lock horns in a Group D AFC Cup clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on December 11, Monday.

Odisha FC are currently second in the group with nine points and a goal difference of +4, courtesy of three wins and two defeats.

The ISL outfit started their campaign with two consecutive defeats over Mohun Bagan (0-4) and Bashundhara Kings (2-3). However, they were quick to bounce back with a hat-trick of wins.

In their most recent game, they defeated Mohun Bagan Super Giant by 5-2, with Roy Krishna, Diego Maurício, Cy Goddard, Aniket Jadhav, and Isak Vanlalruatfela scoring.

On the other hand, Bashundhara Kings are leading the Group D standings with 10 points. They have three wins, one draw, and a loss to their name and would be looking forward to strengthening their pole position.

The Kings started their campaign on a bad note, losing to Maziya by a 1-3 margin. However, they staged a strong comeback, beating Odisha FC 3-2 in their second game. In their most recent encounter, they defeated Maziya by a 2-1 margin, with Boburbek Yuldashov and Miguel Figueira finding the back of the net..

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings, Group D, AFC Cup 2023

Date & Time: December 11, 2023, at 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

ODI vs BAK Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Niraj Kumar, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Deven Sawhney, Narender Gahlot, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Amey Ranawade, Paogoumang Singson, Sahil Panwar, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Tankadhar Bag, Hendry Anthonay, Ahmed Jahouh, Moirangthem Thoiba, Paul Ramfangzauva, Lenny Rodrigues, Cvl Remtluanga, Pungte Lapung, Puitea, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Issac Vanmalsawma, Givson Singh, Princeton Rebello, Carlos Javier, Cy Goddard, Aniket Jadhav, Lalthathanga Khawlhring.

Bashundhara Kings

Anisur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Srabon, Mehedi Hasan, Saiful Islam, Md Asif, Sogdiana Jizzakh, Boburbek Yuldashov , Topu Barman, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Yeasin Arafat, Md Rimon Hossain, Bishwanath Ghosh, Saad Uddin, Jahid Hossain, Asror Gofurov, Masuk Miah Zoni, Miguel Ferreira, Md Sohel Rana, Sohel Rana, Sheikh Russel, Cote d'Ivoire, Mojibur Rahman Jony, Md Sabbir Hossen, Biplu Ahmed, Robinho, Shekh Morsalin, Rakib Hossain, Sheikh Russel KC, Mohammad Ibrahim, Md Rafiqul Islam, Mfon Udoh, Aminur Sajib, Motin Mia, Robson Azevedo da Silva, Didier Brossou, Dorielton.

ODI vs BAK Probable Starting Lineup

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Sahil Panwar, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Carlos Javier, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio.

Bashundhara Kings

Mehedi Hasan Srabon, Boburbek Yuldashov, Bishwanath Ghosh, Saad Uddin, Miguel Ferreira, Robson Azevedo da Silva, Didier Brossou, Shekh Morsalin, Dorielton, Mfon Udoh, Rakib Hossain.

ODI vs BAK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AFC Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehedi Hasan Srabon, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Carlos Javier, Boburbek Yuldashov, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Miguel Ferreira, Robson Azevedo da Silva, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Ahmed Jahouh | Vice-captain: Cy Goddard.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehedi Hasan Srabon, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Boburbek Yuldashov, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Miguel Ferreira, Robson Azevedo da Silva, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio, Dorielton

Captain: Diego Mauricio | Vice-captain: Roy Krishna.