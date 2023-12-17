ODI vs HYD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Indian Super League Match – December 17, 2023

Odisha FC will go head to head with Hyderabad FC in the matchweek 10 of Indian Super League 2023-24 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on December 17, Sunday.

The Sergio Lobera-coached Odisha side are currently at the fifth position in the standings with four wins, two draws and as many losses after playing eight encounters, carrying 14 points. Interestingly, in their last four games, they secured three wins and a draw, staying unbeaten.

In the recent development, The Juggernauts registered their place in the AFC Cup inter-zone playoff knockouts, after defeating Basundhara Kings with a 1-0 win.

Odisha FC became the seventh Indian club to make it to the AFC knockouts after East Bengal, Mahindra United, Dempo, Bengaluru, Mohun Bagan and Churchill Brothers. The Kalinga Warriors would be looking to continue the momentum when they take on struggling Hyderabad FC.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC have drawn four games and lost five matches in nine clashes so far. With four points, Hyderabad are at the 12th position in the tally, looking for a massive first win.

In their most recent game, they drew against NorthEast United FC by 1-1. Prior to that, they suffered defeats over Mohun Bagan Super Giant (0-2) and Kerala Blasters FC (0-1). Though they have not suffered big defeats, their primary focus is to attain the elusive precision and efficiency necessary to bag their first win of the season.

In light of that, let's take a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ODI vs HYD match.

Amey Ranawade (ODI) - 9 Credits

Odisha FC's decision to include the fullback Amey Ranawade has proven to be a rewarding choice as he found the net once against Bengaluru FC in his team’s 3-1 win and assisted his teammate on one instance in this edition.

The 25-year-old young defender averages two interceptions, three tackles and 28 average passes with 78% accuracy per game, making him a decent vice-captaincy choice to have in your fantasy XI.

Mohammad Yasir (HYD) - 8.5 Credits

Hyderabad FC midfielder Mohammad Yasir has started on eight occasions and was substituted in one game this edition. In nine games, he has played 716 minutes and found the net once and also chipped in with an assist.

He had an impressive season last year with three goals and four assists for the side. In the 2021-22 season, the crafty playmaker contributed with a crucial role, helping Hyderabad FC win the silverware.

With 201 passes at 66% accuracy this campaign, Yasir goes down as a good multiplier to have in your fantasy team.

Ahmed Jahouh (ODI) - 8 Credits

The Moroccan midfield dynamo Ahmed Jahouh has consistently featured in the starting XI in all eight games, making significant contributions with two goals and one assist so far in this edition. With an average of 34.5 forward passes, Jahouh is on the top of the list in this aspect.

Both of his goals came against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the team's 2-2 draw. With 542 passes and 81% accuracy, the 35-year-old is one of the players to keep a keen eye on in this crucial encounter. Hence, Jahouh emerges as the optimal captaincy choice to have in your fantasy XI.