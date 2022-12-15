Odisha FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: Juggernauts Player Ratings as they drop points at home for the first time in ISL 2022-23

Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan canceled each other out as they played out a goalless stalemate at the Kalinga Arena in their ISL 2022-23 clash on Thursday, December 15.

Both teams simply didn't let the other get into their groove in the opening 45 minutes, but the Juggernauts dominated large stretches of the second half. They were let down by their finishing, managing just two shots on target from 18 attempts.

ATK Mohun Bagan were more efficient, getting four of their seven shots on target, but a draw was ultimately a fair reflection of how the game panned out.

Here are the player ratings for Odisha FC from their first home draw of the ISL 2022-23 season after four consecutive wins:

Amrinder Singh - 6.5/10

Amrinder Singh was forced into a couple of decent saves, but didn't have much to do overall in a fairly comfortable outing.

Sahil Panwar - 6.5/10

Panwar dealt well with Liston Colaco and provided a threat going forward, sending in quite a few dangerous crosses in the second half.

Osama Malik - 7/10

Malik should've sealed the game with a free header from point-blank range right at the death, but was denied by a splendid reflex save by Vishal Kaith. The shot could've been placed better, but it was the only blemish on an otherwise composed display at the back.

Carlos Delgado - 6/10

Delgado's emotions seemed to get the better of him at times, but the Odisha FC skipper did his job defensively for the most part. He recorded five clearances and a tackle, while not allowing Dimitri Petratos much central space to operate in.

Narender Gehlot - 7.5/10

In an at-times dour game, Gehlot shone the brightest for the Juggernauts. The right-back raced up and down the flank throughout the match. He kept both Colaco and Ashique Kuruniyan (when they switched wings) quiet, but it was his attacking contributions that really stood out.

Gehlot's crosses and throw-ins gave ATK Mohun Bagan all kinds of problems. He also saw a powerful effort fly just wide of the post and set up the chance of the game for Malik with a guided header back into the box.

Isaac Vanmalsawma - 7/10

Vanmalsawma has been inconsistent for Odisha FC this season, but this was arguably his best performance of the season. The midfielder laid out two key passes, won six of his seven ground duels and also made three tackles in a workhorse display.

Raynier Fernandes - 7/10

If only Fernandes had his shooting boots on against ATK Mohun Bagan! The ball seemed to fall to the experienced midfield general time and again, but he just couldn't divert it on target. He ended the match with five shots of which just one was on target.

However, Fernandes was also at his creative best, combining well with his teammates and laying out a game-high four key passes.

Thoiba Singh - 6/10

Thoiba Singh covered plenty of ground and offered an outlet for Odisha FC, but couldn't really stamp his authority on the match otherwise.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6/10

Mawihmingthanga endured a mixed outing. He was extremely subdued at times, but also came to life on occasions, ending the game with two key passes and two tackles.

Diego Mauricio - 5.5/10

It was a frustrating night for Mauricio, who didn't get the kind of service he wanted and ended the night with no shots on target. To add to his off night, he also had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half, though Carl McHugh's trailing leg seemed to be playing him on.

Pedro Martin - 5.5/10

Martin got just 29 touches on the ball during his 65 minutes on the pitch and was the only Odisha FC player to be substituted. ATK Mohun Bagan didn't give him any space or time on the ball, fouling him three times.

Substitutes

Victor Rodriguez (Martin 66') - 6.5/10

Rodriguez offered some fresh impetus off the bench for Odisha FC. He switched passes extremely well with Vanmalsawma and Fernandes, and constantly drove the Juggernauts forward in the final 20 minutes.

