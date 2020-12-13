Odisha FC 0-1 FC Goa: Player Ratings as Igor Angulo Strikes in win for Goa | ISL 2020-21

FC Goa climbed to fourth on the ISL table after a 1-0 win over Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. Igor Angulo scored the only goal of the game. The second half was more interesting than the first with Odisha FC pushing for an equalizer. Goa too had a few goal-scoring opportunities but were left frustrated by Arshdeep, who also produced a stunning double save in the half.

The result means Odisha are winless in five ISL games and need to step up their game when they face a tough Bengaluru FC next up. On the other hand, FC Goa will come up against ATK Mohun Bagan in what is expected to be an enthralling affair.

Here is how players from both teams fared today in this close ISL match.

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Arshdeep wins the Sparkling Player of The Match powered by Khimji Jewellers for his fantastic performance tonight. He is definitely one for the future. 💜👊🔥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/kxcL1PKCzD — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) December 12, 2020

Arshdeep Singh - 6.5/10

The 23-year-old deserves all the praise. The player was kept busy throughout the game and made eight saves out of the nine shots on goal faced.

Shubham Sarangi 7/10

The player made key tackles and was good defensively but could not help his team from conceding.

Advertisement

Steven Taylor - 7/10

The captain made eight clearances and had a busy night. He held his ground well but couldn't see his team through.

Jacob Tratt - 7/10

Tratt put up an outstanding showing and was the busiest Odisha FC player on the pitch.

Hendry Antonay - 7/10

He was impressive but did made a couple of clumsy challenges and was booked for one. The 20-year-old shall improve with time.

Gaurav Bora - 6.5/10

Another young defender in the Odisha back-line, Bora put in six tackles and made seven clearances.

Cole Alexander - 6/10

The player tried to contribute to the attack while also making sure that he tracked back when his side weren't in possession.

Vinit Rai - 6/10

Vinit Rai was average. The manager will expect him to put in more on the field with the team sitting on tenth on the ISL table with a lone point from five games.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6/10

Jerry Mawihmingthanga also had an average game and will hope for a better showing next time around.

Diego Mauricio - 5/10

Diego Mauricio couldn't deliver anything for his team tonight and had a very quiet game.

Manuel Onwu - 4.5/10

The striker had zero shots on target in this ISL match and wasn't a huge threat today.

FC Goa Player Ratings

Advertisement

Mohammad Nawaz - 6/10

The Manipuri custodian did not have much to do and endured a silent night.

Seriton Fernandes - 7/10

The defender looked to have a set job that is to not allow any space to Diego Mauricio and he looked to do exactly that. The player also looked to attack, sending in seven crosses.

James Donachie - 7/10

James Donachie had a great ISL match and was accurate with his passing (94%) and was a highly effective presence in the defense.

Ivan Gonzalez - 7/10

The defender stood his ground and made the most clearances of the night (7). The player formed a good combination with Donachie in the central defense.

Saviour Gama - 7/10

The 23-year-old continues to make a strong case for his inclusion in the starting eleven.

Rodrigues - 6.5/10

He was good defensively in this ISL match but could have had more composure on the other side of the pitch and had a couple of opportunities which he sent wide.

Alberto Noguera - 7/10

Noguera produced another brilliant performance in midfield. The player made the most passes and also put in three successful tackles.

Alexander Romario Jesuraj - 7/10

Alexander Jesuraj put in the winning pass that helped FC Goa pick up all three points.

Brandon Fernandes - 7/10

The highly rated Brandon Fernandes showed why his class in this ISL match, he created some goal scoring opportunities and worked very hard as always.

Jorge Ortiz - 7/10

The midfielder did create his fair share of chances in this ISL match and made some long range efforts but couldn't find the back of the net.

Advertisement

Igor Angulo - 8/10

The forward scored the only goal of the game with an excellent piece of skill and is now the leading goal scorer of ISL 2020-21.