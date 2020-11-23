Odisha FC 0-1 Hyderabad FC: Player Ratings as Santana's penalty hands victory | ISL 2020-21   

Hyderabad FC kicked off their ISL 2020-21 campaign on a high note as they pipped Odisha FC 1-0, courtesy of a penalty goal by Aridane Santana. The Nizams dictated the tempo of the game and always looked threatening when they went forward.

It was only a matter of time before Hyderabad FC took the lead and Santana made no mistake in slotting home the ball. The game also resulted in them picking up their first clean sheet of ISL as the side was guilty of conceding goals cheaply in the last edition of the tournament.

Here is our Players' Ratings of the match played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh - 6.5

Arshdeep Singh had a mixed bag for his team. Although he dived early while conceding the penalty goal, he made some decent saves from long range shots in the first half.

Shubham Sarangi - 5.5

Shubham Sarangi got a couple of mistimed tackles in the first half as Hyderabad FC attacked his side. He got a yellow card in the final ten minutes of the game for a meaningless elbow on Narzary.

Steven Taylor - 4

Steven Taylor is shown a yellow card (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Steven Taylor had a below-par performance by his standards as he conceded the penalty when his outstretched hand struck Narzary's goal-bound shot. The captain did get at the end of some headers while the team attacked but failed to provide anything meaningful.

Gaurav Bora - 5

Gaurav Bora was heavily targeted by Hyderabad FC players but the Assamese lad kept his calm. However, his performance deteriorated as time progressed and he got a yellow card when he took down Mohammed Yasir.

Hendry Antonay - 5.5

Playing as a left-back for Odisha FC, Hendry made his ISL debut but struggled to contain Nikhil Poojary whom he was supposed to mark. He was one of the five Odisha FC players who went on the book.

Saurabh Meher - 5

Making his ISL debut, Saurabh Meher had a night to forget as the Hyderabad FC passed the ball around him with ease. The 20-year-old also got a yellow card later in the game for pulling down Liston.

Thoiba Singh - 5.5

Another Odisha FC youngster making his debut, Thoiba Singh too didn't have an eventful outing. Partnering Saurabh in the center of the park, he barely managed to stop Hyderabad FC's attacks.

Marcelinho - 6

Marcelinho in action for the first time for Odisha FC (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Marcelinho couldn't weave his magic as per expectations as some of his long balls lacked direction or were difficult to control by the receiver. The Brazilian looked distraught when he was taken off in the 53rd minute to make way for Laishram Premjit Singh.

Manuel Onwu - 5.5

Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter used Manuel Onwu as a winger rather than a center-forward and he wasn't comfortable in his new look. He rather gave away the ball cheaply while attempting a back-pass which Narzary capitalized on. That ultimate led to a penalty, which the opposition scored.

Nandhakumar Sekar - 7

Nandhakumar Sekar was the only Odisha FC player who was able to make an impact. The Tamil Nadu-born player could have also scored a goal in the 47th minute when he pounced on a loose ball. However, he slipped in the end after being pressurized.

Diego Mauricio - 6

Playing as the lone center-forward, Mauricio didn't have ample amount of opportunities as his opposite number. However, he did get to take two shots in the game with one of them being on target. That was easily collected by the opposition goalkeeper.

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul - 6.5

Subrata Paul was relatively the quieter of the two goalkeepers in action. He had to make only 3 saves, all of which lacked venom. Nonetheless, the Indian Spiderman helped Hyderabad FC register their first clean sheet of the competition.

Akash Mishra - 8

One of the four Indian players making their ISL debut in the match, Akash held his lines perfectly while being deployed as a left-back and barely gave the opposition any breathing space.

His best moment came in the 47th minute of the match when he pressurized Nandhakumar Sekar while he was in a one-on-one position to win the ball.

Odei Onaindia - 8.5

Odei displayed remarkable defensive abilities with 6 clearances, 2 interceptions, and one tackle. The 30-year-old helped the defense remain calm and composed and would be eager to clinch clean sheets for Hyderabad FC in the future as well.

Joao Victor - 7.5

Like Odei, Victor too held his lines and hardly gave Odisha FC strikers any space to exploit. He also helped the team build up play from the back.

Asish Rai - 8

Playing as a right-back, Asish Rai shielded his side of the defense. He also helped his side maraud forward with square passes to the defensive midfielders or wingers.

Lluis Sastre - 8.5

Joao Victor shields the ball against Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Deployed as a defensive midfielder, Lluis Sastre helped tidy the line and shore attack from behind. He didn't succumb to pressure by Odisha's midfielders and oozed confidence in the center of the park.

Hitesh Sharma - 8

Making his return to the ISL after missing out last season, Hitesh Sharma rarely made any mistakes like Lluis Sastre and provided fluidity to Hyderabad FC's attacks.

Mohamed Yasir - 8.5

Mohamed Yasir carved out the left wing of Odisha FC with his pace and looked threatening whenever he had the ball at his feet. However, he had to be stretchered off as he picked up an injury.

Nikhil Poojary - 7

Nikhil Poojary is known for his versatility and he was deployed in the right wing against Odisha FC. He didn't disappoint his side as his pace caused trouble for the opposition. He was replaced by Laldanmawia Ralte in the 77th minute.

Halicharan Narzary - 8.5

Halicharan Narzary played in the conventional left wing position and his understanding with Yasir, who often drifted towards his side, spelled disaster for Odisha FC. He was responsible for winning the penalty and could have found his name in the scoresheet if he kept Laldanmawia's cross on target.

Aridane Santana - 8

Aridane Santana's goal turned out to be the difference in the match after the Spaniard waited patiently for Arshdeep to dive before he slotted the ball down the center. However, he would be gutted to not score another goal as he had four headers in the match but none of them were on target.

Subs

Premjit Singh - 6.5

Premjit replaced Marcelinho around the hour mark in a move that left the Brazilian surprised. He carried the ball well in the final third but failed to make any significant impact.

Samuel Lalmuanpuia - 6

Lalmuanpuia replaced Thoiba in the 66th minute as the latter was looking off-color. However, his lack of upper body strength meant Hyderabad FC players bullied him as he was deployed as a defensive midfielder.

Liston Colaco - 8.5

Liston Colaco was the most impactful substitute player in the pitch after Mohammed Yasir was stretchered off the field. His silky skills, ball control, and pace couldn't be read by Odisha FC players as he won four fouls in 28 matches.

Sahil Panwar - N/A

Sahil Panwar replaced Halicharan Narzary late in the game after the latter got injured.

Adil Khan - N/A

Adil Khan replaced Hitesh Sharma in the first minute of added time so that Hyderabad FC can run down the clock and hold the slender lead.