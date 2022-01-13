Odisha FC 0-2 Kerala Blasters FC: Player Ratings as Tuskers reclaim top spot in ISL 2021-22 table

Kerala Blasters FC romped to a comfortable 2-0 victory against Odisha FC in Match 56 of the 2021-22 ISL. Full-backs Nishu Kumar and Harmanjot Khabra scored for the Tuskers as they reclaimed top spot in the standings from Jamshedpur FC.

Ivan Vukomanovic's side took their time to settle, but opened the scoring through a stunning right-footed curler from Kumar in the 28th minute. Khabra doubled the lead five minutes from half-time, heading home at the near post from an Adrian Luna corner.

Odisha FC tried hard to get back in the second half, but Kerala Blasters did well to seal the win.

On that note, here are the player ratings for both teams:

Odisha FC Player Ratings against Kerala Blasters

Arshdeep Singh - 6/10

Singh could do nothing about either Kerala Blasters goal, but did make some good saves when called upon after a nervous start to the game.

Lalruatthara - 5/10

He offered no threat from his flank for Odisha FC, and struggled to deal with Harmonjot Khabra. Laruatthara was hauled off at half-time.

Sahil Panwar - 5.5/10

Panwar struggled to deal with Jorge Pereyra Diaz upfront. He also could not provide Hector Rodas with enough cover.

Hector Rodas - 6.5/10

Rodas was one of Odisha FC's better players on the night, throwing himself into several tackles. He also came close to scoring in the first half, but misjudged a cross from Javi Hernandez.

Henri Antonay - 6/10

Antonay made a couple of unnecessary fouls, but also helped his side out with an excellent clearance off the line. He was too late to react for the first Kerala Blasters goal, though, allowing Nishu Kumar the chance and angle to open up his body and shoot.

Liridon Krasniqi - 5/10

Krasniqi struggled to have any impact on the game, and was often overrun by the Kerala Blasters' offence. The midfielder was substituted at half-time.

Victor Mongil - 6/10

Mongil tried hard to keep things ticking for Odisha FC from midfield, completing 82% of his passes. However, he often left space behind him for the Tuskers to utilise.

Isaac Vanmalsawma - 7/10

Vanmalsawma was arguably the Juggernauts' best player in the game. He often jinked his way past the Kerala Blasters players, winning four fouls and laying out a key pass. It was a surprise to not see him complete the game, though.

Nandha Kumar Sekar - 5/10

It was a disappointing night for the Odisha FC winger, as he struggled to create opportunities in the final third.

Javi Hernandez - 6.5/10

Hernandez did everything he could to bring his team into the game, laying out four key passes against the Kerala Blasters. He won two tackles, completed 75.8% of his passes, and was also fouled four times. However, he let Khabra get past him too easily for the second goal.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6/10

Mawihmingthanga had multiple bright moments in the second half, but lacked the cutting edge to bring his team back into the game.

Odisha FC substitutes

Thoiba Singh Moirangthem - 6/10

Moirangthem replaced Lalruatthara at half-time. He offered much more poise going forward, and got himself into some good positions.

Jonathas de Jesus - 6.5/10

De Jesus had multiple opportunities to score after coming on for Krasniqi at half-time. He was a constant menace for the Kerala Blasters' defence, and even forced an excellent save from Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. However, he couldn't bring his team back into the game.

Paul Ramfangzauva - 6/10

Ramfangzauva replaced Vanmalsawma in the 73rd minute, but struggled to impact the game the way the latter did.

Sebastian Thangmuansang - 6/10

Thangmuansang came on for Antonay in the 75th minute, and had a couple of bright moments.

