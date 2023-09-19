Odisha FC suffered a resounding defeat as Mohun Bagan Super Giant kicked off their 2023-24 AFC Cup campaign with a 4-0 victory.

The game started in a cagey fashion, with Mohun Bagan dominating possession in the initial stages. Although they managed a few half-chances, the Juggernauts effectively restricted the space in midfield, minimizing the influence of Boumous and Petratos.

The Mariners had the first significant chance around the half-hour mark, but Boumous failed to convert his opportunity from close range. Odisha FC started to gain momentum towards the end of the half, with Jerry Mawihmingthanga coming close to finding the net.

A surprising turn of events unfolded towards the stoppage time, as Mourtada Fall was shown a red card after accumulating two yellow cards for two poor challenges.

Mohun Bagan arrived into the second half with intent and immediately capitalized on the circumstances to take the lead. Following a fluid sequence of play, Sahal Abdul Samad found space in the penalty area and fired a powerful shot, which nestled into the top corner of the net.

Their lead was swiftly doubled with 20 minutes of regulation time remaining. Sahal's long-range attempt forced Amrinder Singh to fumble the ball, and Petratos was in the right place at the right time to calmly slot the ball into an unguarded net.

The second goal marked the beginning of a flurry of goals, as the home side struggled to prevent Mohun Bagan’s counter-attacks. Substitute Liston Colaco extended the lead to three before Petratos took advantage of Amrinder's positioning to delicately chip the ball past the goalkeeper.

Sergio Lobera certainly had a forgettable evening as his team's performance crumbled following the red card. On that note, let’s take a look at how the Juggernauts' players fared individually against the ISL champions.

Odisha FC player ratings

Amrinder Singh [5/10]

Amrinder had very little to do in terms of saves in the first half, but Odisha FC relied on him when they looked to build out from the back. While Amrinder made a couple of solid saves, a critical error marred his performance, as he spilled the ball, allowing Petratos to capitalize and score the second goal of the night.

Amey Ranawade [6/10]

Ranawade’s ability to execute short, precise passes ensured the team's fluidity in possession in the first half. While he was largely solid in terms of defending, Amey made several mistakes once Odisha conceded the second goal.

Mourtada Fall [3/10]

We're accustomed to witnessing Fall excel in duels, and he certainly displayed that in the first half. However, he received an early booking for a cynical challenge and was subsequently shown a red card for another ill-timed tackle, resulting in a brief appearance on his debut. Overall, a forgettable night for Fall.

Carlos Delgado [6/10]

Delgado was composed in possession and made some vital clearances, while also covering for Jerry, who struggled to deal with Manvir Singh. He effectively led the defensive line after the team were reduced to 10 players until the late flurry of goals.

Jerry Lalrinzuala [5/10]

Jerry faced difficulties in tracking Manvir Singh's runs behind the defense, as he found himself out of position on a few occasions. He also struggled in possession, giving the ball away cheaply when pressured by Mohun Bagan's wide players.

Ahmed Jahouh [6/10]

Jahouh kept the play moving and tried to orchestrate the proceedings for Odisha FC. However, his influence was limited as Mohun Bagan dominated possession after the red card.

Lenny Rodrigues [5/10]

Rodrigues did well to maintain possession and distribute the ball to the flanks. However, he lacked quality in the final third and failed to create anything noteworthy.

Cy Goddard [4/10]

Goddard was given a free role, frequently dropping into deeper positions to contribute to the team's buildup, while also pushing forward to offer support to Krishna and Mauricio.

However, his performance was generally disappointing when it came to delivering accurate crosses into the penalty area or generating goal-scoring opportunities.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga [5/10]

Holding the width on the right flank, Jerry put on a tireless display of running, often tracking back to support his full-back. In the first half, he squandered a significant scoring opportunity and struggled to get going in terms of attack.

Roy Krishna [4/10]

Krishna was certainly a frustrated figure, as he consistently kept losing the ball in midfield. Despite his well-timed movements within the penalty area, his runs frequently went unnoticed, resulting in difficulties in getting actively involved in the game.

Diego Mauricio [4/10]

Mauricio was isolated up front, especially after going 10-man down. It was a tough evening for the ISL Golden Boot winner, as he had no chances to test the goalkeeper.

Substitutes

Thoiba Moirangthem [3/10]

Thoiba played as a makeshift center-back in the second half and had difficulties in defending Mohun Bagan’s dangerous forwards.

Isak Vanlalruatfela [7/10]

Isak injected pace into Odisha's relatively ineffective wide areas. He was lively, always looking to take on the full-back, and was arguably the team’s best attacker of the night.

Sahil Panwar [4/10]

Similar to Lalrinzuala, Panwar struggled to get into the game and often struggled to deal with Manvir’s threat.

Princeton Rebello [N/A]

Princeton arrived too late to mark.

Aniket Jadhav [N/A]

Jadhav had little impact as he arrived very late into the game.