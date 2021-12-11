Odisha FC 1-0 NorthEast United FC: Player ratings as Jonathas sends Juggernauts to second place in ISL 2021-22 table

Odisha FC edged NorthEast United FC 1-0 in Match 24 of the 2021-22 ISL season. Substitute Jonathas de Jesus netted the winner in the 81st minute to give the Juggernauts their third victory in four games.

The win also took Odisha FC (nine points) to second place in the new ISL season, three points behind Mumbai City FC, who have played one more game. Meanwhile, NorthEast United remain ninth in the table, having picked up just one win from five games this term.

Khalid Jamil's side did have the lion's share of chances, taking 19 shots on the night, but got only two of their attempts on target. NorthEast United's finishing was woeful, and they paid for that in the end. Odisha FC, meanwhile,, took nine shots, out of which four were on target, and one of them was the winner.

On that note, here are the player ratings for both teams from a cagey ISL 2021-22 game:

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Kamaljit Singh - 6/10

The Odisha FC goalkeeper had almost nothing to do, but he did save well from a near-post effort by Deshorn Brown.

Lalruatthara - 6.5/10

Lalruatthara didn't trouble NorthEast United's defence as much, but was excellent in protecting his goal. The left-back managed three tackles and made a fabulous block to deny Rochharzela.

Victor Mongil - 6.5/10

Mongil was lucky to escape a booking, but looked generally solid at the heart of Odisha FC's defence. He managed one tackle, and completed 89.1% of his passes.

Gaurav Bora - 6.5/10

Bora seemed to struggle against NorthEast United's attackers at times, but coped well in the end to come away with a clean sheet. He made two tackles.

Hendry Antonay - 6/10

Antonay protected Odisha FC's right flank well, and was helped by VP Suhair experiencing an off-day.

Vinit Rai - 6.5/10

Rai covered the most distance among players from both teams on the night. He was booked for an unnecessary foul on Imran Khan, but provided some much-needed industry for Odisha FC on the night.

Liridon Krasniqi - 6/10

Krasniqi started the game poorly, constantly giving the ball away under pressure for NorthEast United. He improved in the second half, making three tackles and winning two fouls.

Aridai Cabrera - 7/10

Cabrera was a bright spark in a largely cagey match. The Odisha FC winger took a team-high five shots, getting two on target and registering a key pass, and would've had an assist if not for Hernandez's poor header.

Cabrera was a joy to watch, but was worryingly stretchered off late on and bizarrely booked in the process.

Javi Hernandez - 6/10

Hernandez looked a little off the pace and often seemed to slow the game down when his side tried to peg NorthEast United back. The game's tempo picked up after he departed the pitch, but he did win a team-high four fouls.

Issac Vanmalsawma - 6.5/10

It was an industrious performance from Vanmalsawma for Odisha FC, but his final product was often lacking. He did have a couple of good moments, but was largely limited in his gameplay.

Daniel Lalhlimpuia - 5.5/10

Lahlimpuia did little of note in the first half to trouble NorthEast United, besides registering a key pass before being taken off at the interval.

Odisha FC Substitutes

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6/10

Mawihmingthanga replaced Lalhlimpuia at half-time, but wasn't particularly effective against a solid NorthEast United defence.

Jonathas de Jesus - 8/10

Jesus scored a fabulous header into the ground and over Michu to give Odisha FC a much-needed win. His hold-up play was also excellent, as he created a couple of chances for his teammates in addition to helping his side clear out set-pieces.

Thoiba Singh Moirangthem - 6.5/10

Moirangthem got the assist for Jesus' winner against NorthEast United with a fabulous surging run into the box. However, he also misplaced passes in what was a mixed performance.

Nikhil Murugesh Kumar - N/A

Kumar replaced Hernandez in the 87th minute, but didn't have enough time to impact the game.

Paul Ramfangzauva - N/A

Ramfangzauva came on for Rai in the 87th minute, and helped see out the win.

