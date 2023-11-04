Odisha FC 1-0 NorthEast United FC: Player Ratings for the Juggernauts | ISL 2023-24

In a tightly contested battle at the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha FC clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) on November 3. The hosts, buoyed by their recent comeback win against Bengaluru FC, started energetically and set an attacking tone to the match.

Ahmed Jahouh orchestrated the midfield, and in the 25th minute, Diego Mauricio’s shot on target was denied by NEUFC goalkeeper, Mirshad Michu.

A critical error from Michu handed Odisha FC the lead when his wayward pass was intercepted by Mauricio, who calmly slotted the ball into the net, giving the home team a 1-0 advantage in the 37th minute of the game.

NorthEast United FC emerged from the break with renewed vigor, pressing higher up the pitch. Romain Philippoteaux, their halftime substitute, tested Odisha’s keeper, Amrinder Singh, with a close-range effort. Amrinder displayed some good reflexes, diving to deny Parthib Gogoi’s deflected shot, ensuring Odisha's slender lead remained intact.

Despite NorthEast United's late surge, Odisha FC’s resolute defense in the second half held firm, securing their third consecutive win and propelling them to fourth place in the standings with 10 points. In contrast, NorthEast United FC's efforts fell short, leaving them in sixth place with eight points.

On that note, we take a look at the player ratings from Odisha FC:

Odisha FC - Player Ratings

Amrinder Singh (7.5)

The Indian international showcased exemplary shot-stopping abilities and reflexes between the posts, making three crucial saves in the second half. His adept distribution from the back effectively initiated Odisha's attacks, showcasing his composure under pressure.

Carlos Delgado (8.0)

Delgado exhibited defensive prowess with seven well-timed clearances. His exceptional man-marking skills stifled NEUFC's attacking threat, ensuring Odisha's backline remained unbreached.

Narender Gahlot (6.0)

Gahlot struggled to maintain his standards, losing possession frequently and lacking precision in tackles. However, his coordination with teammates and five clearances prevented the situation from escalating further.

Jerry Lalrinzuala (6.5)

While winning defensive duels, Jerry Lalrinzuala's unnecessary altercation led to a yellow card. He also made some overlapping runs to win the balls on the flanks. His midfield presence was noteworthy, although he needs to maintain discipline to avoid jeopardizing his team.

Amey Ranawade (7.0)

Ranawade exhibited resilience by winning four defensive duels. Despite a slight dip in performance, his man-marking and defensive contributions in thwarting opposition attacks were crucial for Odisha's stability.

Cy Goddard (6.5)

Goddard showcased glimpses of creativity but lacked consistency. His chance creation was subpar, leading to his substitution in the second half.

Puitea (7.5)

Puitea's improved second-half performance saw him make three interceptions, dictating the midfield tempo. His attempt on goal showcased intent, although it was thwarted, highlighting his role in Odisha's strategic buildup.

Isak (6.5)

Isak's creative sparks in the first half faded as the game progressed. His ability to create chances early on hinted at his potential, but he struggled to maintain the same impact throughout.

Ahmed Jahouh (7)

Despite an early yellow card, Jahouh orchestrated Odisha's midfield masterfully. His precise passing and exceptional defensive contributions, especially in the dying moments, solidified Odisha's control over the game.

Diego Mauricio (7.5)

Mauricio's clinical finishing in the 37th minute gave Odisha FC the lead. He had another shot on the goal, but had hit the woodwork. While creating a couple of chances, he exhibited a commendable work rate in the forward line.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (7.0)

Mawihmingthanga's proactive approach and 100% passing accuracy were commendable. While he lacked significant goal-scoring opportunities, his presence upfront added an element of unpredictability to Odisha's attacks.

Substitutes:

Roy Krishna (6.5)

Roy Krishna injected energy into the game upon his entry, creating promising chances for Odisha FC. Despite his efforts, he fell short of delivering the finishing touch, missing two crucial opportunities.

Pranjal Bhumji (6.0)

Bhumji's introduction aimed to bolster Odisha FC's attacking links, but his inability to deliver accurate crosses hindered the team's potential goal-scoring opportunities.

Lenny Rodrigues (6.5)

He came in as a substitute for Mauricio. Rodrigues provided stability in midfield but struggled to match the intensity set by Mauricio. While he displayed decent ball retention, he couldn't create the attacking dynamism that the team wanted.

Aphaoba Singh (6.0)

Aphaoba Singh's chance to impact the game came late in the match. Despite a promising opportunity, his inability to control the ball led to lost possession, highlighting the need for improved ball-adept skills.