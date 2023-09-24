Odisha FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC: Juggernauts' player ratings as they secure a convincing win over Marina Machans in a rain-soaked match 

In a rain-soaked encounter at the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha FC secured their first victory of the season with a convincing 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC. The match saw both teams, who had undergone significant rebuilds and welcomed ISL-winning head coaches, Owen Coyle and Sergio Lobera, battling for supremacy.

The match began with caution, as the persistent rain presented initial difficulties. Players from both sides grappled to retain possession in the attacking third. Subsequently, the continuous downpour and lightning added to the complexity of the players on the field. A temporary stoppage ensued due to the heavy rain and lightning, exacerbating the already challenging conditions.

After the weather-related pause, Chennaiyin FC had a golden opportunity to take the lead. Debutant Conor Shields delivered a pinpoint cross from the right flank, finding Rafael Crivellaro in the box. However, Odisha FC's custodian, Amrinder Singh, produced a remarkable save to deny the Brazilian's effort.

As Odisha FC gained momentum and created a couple of chances to break the deadlock, Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, chose their moments to press and appeared dangerous on the break. As the first half neared its end, Odisha took the lead, capitalizing on Chennaiyin's weakness, with Jerry Mawihmingthanga's powerful strike in the 44th minute.

In the second half, Odisha FC continued to press and took advantage of a Chennaiyin FC mistake. Substitute Diego Mauricio made an immediate impact, finding the back of the net around the 60th minute to make it 2-0.

Despite late pressure from Chennaiyin, Amrinder Singh's superb save denied them a lifeline, securing Odisha's first victory under Sergio Lobera. While Chennaiyin had promising chances, their inability to convert proved decisive in their defeat. This win marks an important moment for Odisha FC as they aim to build momentum in the season.

On that note, let's look at how the Juggernauts fared during their opening game of the season.

Player Ratings Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (8/10): Amrinder Singh, the goalkeeper for Odisha FC, played a crucial role in preserving his team's lead. He made two important saves when called upon, showcasing his shot-stopping abilities. His performance instilled confidence in the defense and contributed to the clean sheet.

Jerry Larinzuala (7/10): Jerry Larinzuala played a solid defensive role for Odisha FC. He registered one important tackle and one clearance, ensuring stability in the team's backline. His contributions in defense were instrumental in protecting the lead.

Carlos Delgado (8/10): Carlos Delgado was a rock at the heart of Odisha FC's defense. His three clearances, one interception, and one tackle showcased his ability to read the game and make crucial interventions. He played a vital role in thwarting Chennaiyin FC's attacks, ensuring they didn't find a way through.

Mourtada Fall (9/10): Mourtada Fall put in a towering defensive performance. His 11 clearances demonstrated his ability to clear the danger, while his two interceptions showcased his reading of the game. Additionally, Fall created a goal-scoring opportunity, highlighting his versatility. His presence in the defense made it incredibly difficult for Chennaiyin FC to breach Odisha FC's backline.

Amey Ranawade (7/10): Amey Ranawade was a key contributor on the right flank for Odisha FC. His assist played a crucial role in setting up one of the goals. Defensively, he made three interceptions and one clearance, showcasing his ability to win back possession. Moreover, Ranawade's proficiency in crossing the ball added an extra dimension to Odisha FC's attack.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (9/10): Undoubtedly, the hero of the match, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, delivered a standout performance. His moment of brilliance in curling the ball into the net on the turn showcased his immense talent and creativity. In addition to his stunning goal, Jerry was a constant threat in offense.

L Khawlhring (7/10): L Khawlhring had a respectable outing, making significant contributions on both ends of the pitch. He stood out with two well-executed tackles and provided a pair of accurate crosses.

Lenny Rodrigues (7/10): Lenny Rodrigues anchored the midfield effectively for Odisha FC. His two tackles, one clearance, and two interceptions demonstrated his ability to disrupt the opposition's play. He played a pivotal role in maintaining midfield stability, allowing his team to control the game's tempo.

Ahmed Jahouh (8/10): Ahmed Jahouh's presence in midfield was instrumental for Odisha. He balanced both defensive and offensive duties admirably, making two tackles, one clearance, and one interception defensively. Offensively, he contributed five crosses, providing valuable support to the team's attacking endeavors.

Isak (6/10): Isak put in a respectable performance. His ability to find pockets of space in the opposition's defense was evident. However, he seemed to lack the physicality required to convert the chances that came his way. Despite his best efforts, he couldn't find the back of the net, leaving room for improvement in his finishing.

Roy Krishna (6/10): Roy Krishna, usually a standout performer, had a relatively quiet game. Chennaiyin FC effectively neutralized him, denying him space and opportunities to make his trademark impact.

Substitutes:

Diego Mauricio (8/10): Diego Mauricio proved to be a game-changer for Odisha FC. His clinical finish for the second goal was crucial in sealing the victory. Beyond his goal, Diego's remarkable pace and agility made life difficult for the opposition's defense. He consistently threatened Chennaiyin FC's backline, giving defenders a tough time.

Laldinliana Renthlei (6/10): Laldinliana Renthlei was introduced into the match in the 90th minute, and as a result, he had limited time to make an impact. His brief appearance didn't leave a significant mark on the game.

Panwar (5/10): Panwar was introduced into the match during the last minutes. He did not have sufficient time to leave his mark on the game, and his performance didn't stand out in the brief moments he was on the field.

Princeton Rebello (6/10): Coming on late in the game, Princeton Rebello had limited time to make an impact.