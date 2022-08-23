Odisha FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters FC: Player Ratings as Juggernauts pick up comfortable win | 2022 Durand Cup

Odisha FC made it two wins from two with a 2-0 triumph over Kerala Blasters FC in the 2022 Durand Cup on Tuesday, August 23.

The Juggernauts found it difficult to break down a resolute Tuskers defense in the first half. However, with Kerala attempting to press higher after the break, spaces opened up for Odisha to exploit, with substitute Diego Mauricio playing a key role.

Mauricio set up Issac Vansalmawma with a cutback after a strong run into the box and the midfielder finished with ease to make it 1-0 for Odisha FC. Saul Crespo added a second around 20 minutes later to seal the victory, turning the ball in from close range following a half-cleared corner.

Here are the player ratings from this 2022 Durand Cup match:

Odisha FC

Antonio da Silva - 6/10

Da Silva had virtually nothing to do throughout the match and walked away with an easy clean sheet.

Denechandram Meitei - 6/10

Meitei linked up with Nandhakumar Sekar at times in the first half and was solid defensively.

Narender Gehlot - 6/10

Gehlot had a fairly straightforward evening with the Kerala Blasters never really testing him.

Carlos Delgado - 6.5/10

Delgado helped his side move the ball forward from defense, especially in the second half, and was untroubled defensively.

Shubham Sarangi - 6/10

Sarangi locked up his flank in defense but dwelled too much on the ball while going forward instead of releasing it early. He whipped in one excellent cross in the second half which Mauricio headed over the crossbar.

Thoiba Singh Moirangthem - 5.5/10

Moirangthem's passing radar seemed off after a decent first-half display.

Saul Crespo - 7/10

Crespo's ball retention and vision were major necessities as Odisha struggled to break the Kerala Blasters down in the first half. He topped it off with an opportunistic goal from unmissable range after Osama Malik's pass was deflected straight to his feet.

Issac Vanmalsawma - 7/10

Vanmalsawma missed a presentable chance in the first half after being found by Sekar. But he soon made up for it with an instinctive close-range finish after the break. He also linked up well with Lalruatthara in the second half.

Nandhakumar Sekar - 6/10

Sekar struggled to have the kind of impact he had last time out. He made a couple of good runs into the box, but his decision-making in the final third was inconsistent.

Pedro Martin - 5.5/10

Martin had one shot from distance that flew over but he barely received any service before being substituted at half-time.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6/10

Mawihmingthanga played on both flanks at different points in the match and his boundless energy upfront helped Odisha up the ante in the second half.

Substitutes

Lalruatthara - 6/10

Lalruatthara sent one beautiful cross that Mauricio headed over the bar and did a good job defensively.

Diego Mauricio - 7/10

Mauricio outmuscled a couple of Kerala Blasters players to assist Vanmalsawma for the first goal. He then missed a couple of good chances but overall, he had the impact Odisha needed from him as a super-sub.

Isak Vanlalruatfela - 7/10

Vanlalruatfela added more directness to Odisha's attack, with his runs and balls into the box troubling the Kerala Blasters.

Osama Malik - 6.5/10

Malik looked assured on the ball and was heavily involved in the second goal which effectively settled the tie.

Akshunna Tyagi - 6.5/10

Tyagi hit the post with a venomous shot late on and caused plenty of problems to a tiring Kerala Blasters backline.

Odisha FC @OdishaFC



Akshunna lashes a shot from the edge of the box but it rattles the crossbar!



🟣 OFC 2 - 0 KBFC 🟡



#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #DurandCup2022 #OFCKBFC 90+4' | OFF THE BAR!Akshunna lashes a shot from the edge of the box but it rattles the crossbar!🟣 OFC 2 - 0 KBFC 🟡 90+4' | OFF THE BAR!Akshunna lashes a shot from the edge of the box but it rattles the crossbar! 🟣 OFC 2 - 0 KBFC 🟡#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #DurandCup2022 #OFCKBFC

Kerala Blasters

Sachin Suresh - 6/10

Suresh could do nothing about either goal but came up with some clutch punches and a late save to keep Odisha out.

Aritra Das - 6/10

Das was below-par going forward but mostly did well on defense and was unfortunate to see the ball deflect off him for Odisha's second goal.

Marvan Hussain - 5/10

Hussain was beaten too easily by Mauricio for the opening goal and struggled to deal with the Odisha frontline throughout the second half.

Tejas Krishna - 6.5/10

Krishna held Kerala Blasters together with multiple crucial blocks and clearances and couldn't have done much about either goal.

Kerala Blasters FC @KeralaBlasters

A solid block from Tejas brings an end to a dangerous attack from the left



Watch the action live on bit.ly/OFCvsKBFC



#OFCKBFC #DurandCup #YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് 19'A solid block from Tejas brings an end to a dangerous attack from the leftWatch the action live on 19'A solid block from Tejas brings an end to a dangerous attack from the left 👊🎥 Watch the action live on ➡️ bit.ly/OFCvsKBFC#OFCKBFC #DurandCup #YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ്

Muhammad Basith - 5.5/10

Basith let Vanmalsawma get in front of him for the first goal, with the Juggernauts targeting his flank. He was also a non-factor going forward.

Vibin Mohanan - 7/10

Mohanan was Kerala Blasters' best player against Odisha. His skill on the ball was a treat to watch as he often jinked past players and tried to make things happen without much support from his teammates.

Mohammed Azhar - 6/10

Azhar failed to build on his impressive performance in the previous match. He lost the ball cheaply in midfield on multiple occasions but did occasionally link up well with Mohanan.

Roshan Gigi - 6/10

Gigi endured a couple of injuries in the first half which evidently stopped him from playing like his usual self.

Gaurav Kankonkar - 6/10

Kankonkar was Kerala Blasters' biggest threat in attacking areas. He made a couple of fantastic runs but needed more support from the other forwards.

Muhammad Ajsal - 5.5/10

Ajsal didn't receive much service but looked unconvincing when he got the ball.

Mohammed Aimen - 6/10

Aimen once again worked hard defensively but was dealt with easily by the Odisha backline when he entered the attacking third.

Substitutes

Muhammed Jasim - 6/10

Jasim added some energy and helped Kerala Blasters press higher up the pitch.

Ebindas Y - 5.5/10

Ebindas didn't really impact the match much after coming on in the second half.

Adhil Ashraf - 6/10

Ashraf wasn't afraid to run at the Odisha defense and even played a couple of good crosses into the box, but his teammates didn't attack them well enough.

Alkesh AS - N/A

Alkesh came onto the pitch very late and didn't even get a touch.

