Odisha FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Odisha FC defeated Kerala Blasters 2-1 in what was the third game for both sides in the ISL 2022-23 season. Both teams came into the game having lost their last game.

Odisha FC went down to Mumbai City FC in their last game while Kerala Blasters suffered a defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Both sides wanted to win the game and move up in the points table before going into the Diwali break.

The match started with the home side Odisha FC starting on a positive note. Odisha had a goal disallowed in the 7th minute due to a foul. The Tuskers tried hard to get a foot in the game in the early stages of the contest.

Harmanjot Singh Khabra gave Kerala Blasters the lead in the 35th minute from an Adrian Luna corner routine. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

Odisha FC started the second half on a positive note as Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored the equalizer for Odisha FC in the 54th minute.

The game went into a dull period after the equalizer, with both teams focusing on not giving the other too much space.

The Kalinga Warriors scored the winner in the 86th minute when Pedro Martin controlled Amrinder Singh's long ball brilliantly and slotted it past Prabhsukhan Gill.

The scoreboard at full-time read 2-1 in favor of the hosts. On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game

#1 Odisha FC shows character in coming back and winning the game

Jerry had very good game on Sunday (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Odisha FC started the game on a positive note and had a goal disallowed in the 7th minute. The decision had its fair share of questions, but in the end, it was disallowed.

Odisha FC didn't make much fuss about the disallowed goal and continued to play an attacking brand of football.

Kerala Blasters took the lead in the 35th minute courtesy a Harmanjot Singh Khabra header. The Kalinga Warriors came back stronger in the second half to score twice and secure the victory.

Odisha FC played fluid football throughout the game and never once looked like they would be dominated by last season's finalists.

Joseph Gombau has a set core with whom he has worked before and the side is slowly starting to see results when playing with a set core.

#2 Kerala Blasters look like a disjointed unit

Putea didn't have a good game in midfield (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters haven't quite recovered from the heavy defeat they suffered at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan. On Sunday, apart from a few patches, the Tuskers failed to play impressive football.

They had lesser possession and fewer shots compared to Odisha. Kerala Blasters never looked threatening during the game, and the goal they scored came out of a clear training ground set-piece routine.

In the first game that Kerala Blasters played this season against East Bengal, they looked to be a well-oiled machine. In the second game against ATK Mohun Bagan, they started like a side that was way above the rest. But after the debacle in the second half of the second game, the Tuskers looked a different side.

Their combination and link-up play are nowhere to be seen, and they haven't been creating many chances. The cohesion between midfield and defense is missing, as was seen in the first game.

Ivan Vukomanovic has a lot of work to do if he wants his side to reach the playoffs this season.

#3 Odisha FC were the surprise package

Odisha were clearly the better side (image courtesy: ISL Media)

Everyone expected the game to be a thrilling close-fought encounter. The scoreline does paint a similar picture, but the game in truth was not a thrilling one.

Kerala Blasters did take the lead but were far from impressive in the game. Odisha FC came back strong in the second half to secure an impressive victory for the Kalinga Warriors.

Kerala Blasters failed to impress in any aspect of the game. Their defenders, midfielders, and forwards, everyone had a lackluster performance and it was an overall dull effort from the tuskers.

The Kalinga Warriors, though, will be happy with the way they played, especially the Indian wingers and midfielders. Pedro Martin had a brilliant game today and the way he controlled the long ball and finished off the chance spoke about the quality he possessed. Joseph Gombau will hope that his side can keep playing this way.

Odisha FC climbed to third place in the points table with the victory. Kerala Blasters are in ninth place.

