Odisha FC 2 - 2 Kerala Blasters FC: Player Ratings as Odisha fail to hold on to lead | ISL 2020-21

Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC played out a 2-2 draw at the Fatorda Stadium in Match 90 of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 in Goa.

Here is how the players fared on the day.

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Arshdeep Singh - 6/10

Arshdeep did well to communicate with his defense throughout the match, and made a couple of crucial saves as well to prevent Kerala Blasters from scoring more goals.

Sajid Dhot - 6.5/10

For someone who has played at centre-back throughout his youth career, Sajid did well to slot in at right back on the day and fulfilled his defensive responsibilities thoroughly.

Steven Taylor - 7/10

As the leader of the defense, Taylor couldn't really do much to prevent any of the goals. His performances do merit a place in a team higher up the table, and if he keeps his fitness levels up, it's quite possible other teams will be snooping around for next season.

Jacob Tratt - 5.5/10

Tratt was poor on the day and it was his mistake that led to Jordan Murray scoring the equalizer for Kerala Blasters.

Hendry Antonay - 6/10

While good at covering ground rapidly, Antonay really needs to work more on his heading ability. He lost his aerial battles on the day, which Kerala Blasters could have capitalized on.

Rakesh Pradhan - 6.5/10

For someone his size, Pradhan packs quite a punch in midfield. He flew into tackles today and perhaps was even lucky to escape punishment from the referee.

Jerry - 6.5/10

Jerry deserves credit for the assist he provided in the first half for Diego Mauricio, and he was always looking at creating opportunities throughout the match.

Vinit Rai - 6/10

Rai picked himself up from his recent poor form and delivered what we could call a 'pre-assist' for Odisha's equalizer towards the end.

Cole Alexander - 7/10

With Cole Alexander, you always know what you get. He put in the maximum effort on the day and played a big part in restricting the Blasters midfield from operating optimally.

Bradden Inman - 6.5/10

Inman's performances have slowly been picking up pace for Odisha FC, and he provided a crucial assist for the equalizing goal.

Diego Mauricio - 8/10

Diego Mauricio offers something different to the rest of the strikers in the league with his pace and power as he scored a brilliant goal in the first half which displayed both positional awareness and good technique. He also scored the equalizer which meant Odisha walked away with a point.

Kerala Blasters FC Player Ratings

Albino Gomes - 6.5/10

Gomes came close to saving at least one of the goals scored by Odisha FC, where he could arguably have done better.

Sandeep Singh - 6/10

Sandeep made the mistake of committing to attacking situations more frequently than required, and he often left large spaces gaping in the back. Fortunately for him, none of the goals scored came from those situations.

Costa Nhaimonesu - 6.5/10

Costa was dominant in the air and did well in his battle with Diego Mauricio. It's telling that Mauricio had to change the direction of his runs to score, getting away from Costa in the process.

Jeakson Singh - 6/10

Jeakson is still slowly learning the trade as a centre-back and should have done much better for the equalizer scored by Odisha FC. However, he will learn as he continues to play in that position.

Yondrembem Denechandra - 6/10

Denechandra did the basics right and put in a couple of good last ditch tackles to quell dangerous situations.

Rahul KP - 6.5/10

Rahul KP recently made a declaration saying he wanted to be the one to break all of Chhetri's goalscoring records. For that to happen, he needs to improve on his movement and late runs into the box - an area he was lacking in today.

Juande - 6/10

Juande is one of the most technically proficient midfielders in the league, and he showed that today with his close control to wriggle out of tight spaces.

Vicente Gomez - 6.5/10

Gomez anchored the ball well in midfield and combined well with Juande and Sahal to make small triangles on the pitch.

Sahal Abdul Samad - 7/10

Sahal provided the assist for Gary Hooper, and could have had another one had Hooper converted the chance he gave him in the second half. It was a good performance overall from the Indian midfielder.

Gary Hooper - 7.5/10

After disappointing initially, Hooper is providing the kind of consistency Kerala Blasters fans craved. His finish for the third goal of the match was smart, and his hold up play was excellent too.

Jordan Murray - 7/10

Murray led the comeback for Kerala Blasters, scoring the goal which made it 1-1. HIs performances for the club have picked up of-late, and he will definitely be in the plans for next season as well.