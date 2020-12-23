Odisha FC 2-2 NorthEast United FC: Player Ratings as teams share points after see-saw encounter | ISL 2020-21

Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in Match 37 of the ISL. Odisha FC took the lead initially but had to come back late in the match through a Cole Alexander goal after NorthEast United FC had taken control of the proceedings.

Here is how the players fared in the encounter.

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Arshdeep Singh - 6/10

Arshdeep was unlucky to give away a penalty when it looked like Kwesi Appiah had made minimal contact. But barring that, he was solid the entire match.

Shubham Sarangi - 6/10

The youngster looked a bit off the pace when the game started, but Sarangi didn't change his approach. He had a couple of good opportunities to score as well.

Steven Taylor - 6/10

Taylor was beaten in the air a couple of times by Appiah. He was lucky to not concede a goal as a direct consequence of that.

Jacob Tratt - 6/10

Tratt failed to mark Benjamin Lambot for NorthEast United's first goal. He could have done better overall to prevent the Highlanders from scoring two goals.

Hendry Antonay - 5/10

Antonay just looks a bit short on confidence at the moment, as he grapples with the pressure of playing constantly in an intense league. He was caught out of position on multiple instances today.

Gaurav Bora - 6/10

Surprisingly, Bora clocked the highest speed in the first half of the match — an area of his game that is improving. He worked hard to protect the back-four.

Vinit Rai - 6/10

Rai is becoming one of the most consistent performers for coach Stuart Baxter, and he showed that once again today. His distribution was excellent.

Cole Alexander - 7/10

Alexander picked the perfect moment to score his first goal of the ISL and earned his side a well-deserved point. He was committed in defence as well.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 5/10

The most pleasing aspect of Jerry's game was his ability to pick out through passes at will. Unfortunately, he dallied on the ball for too long at times, which was his undoing.

Manuel Onwu - 6/10

Onwu's link-up play was missing from his game. That reflected in how Odisha FC looked in the final third of the pitch — lacking penetration and creativity.

Diego Mauricio - 7/10

Mauricio was among the best performers for Odisha on the pitch. His first goal today was eerily similar to his first goal of the tournament, which was scored from around the same range. He will be an asset to the team as the tournament progresses.

NorthEast United FC Player Ratings

Gurmeet - 6/10

Gurmeet was unlucky to be beaten at the near post for the first goal of the match when Mauricio's effort deflected off Lalengmawia's foot. Apart from that, the NorthEast United FC custodian was assured and calm.

Ashutosh Mehta - 6.5/10

On his fiftieth ISL appearance, Mehta whipped in a delicious ball for Lambot who then scored the equalizer for NorthEast United FC. It was a solid performance from the one-time Mumbai FC defender.

Dylan Fox - 6/10

Fox showed a great example of last-ditch defending when he cleared a goal off the line with Odisha FC 1-0 ahead. The Australian had one of his better matches in a NorthEast United FC jersey today.

Benjamin Lambot - 7/10

Lambot scored his first goal of the season with a precise header but didn't let the goal take away anything from his defensive responsibilities. He drove the NorthEast United team on throughout the match.

Gurjinder Kumar - 6.5/10

Kumar posed a problem to Shubham Sarangi throughout the match with his runs, and chipped through balls on the left flank.

Lalrempuia Fanai - 5/10

Lalrempuia was a weak link in NorthEast United FC's build-up play today. He could have been responsible for giving away a goal, had it not been for some last-ditch defending by Dylan Fox.

Lalengmawia - 6/10

Lalengmawia is becoming a young leader on the pitch for NorthEast United FC this season. He did not have the best game by his standards, but remained unafraid of taking possession of the ball.

Federico Gallego - 6.5/10

It was a puzzling decision by coach Gerard Nus to substitute Gallego in the second half, considering he was comfortably NorthEast United's most creative player. His decision-making and passing were excellent.

Britto PM - 5/10

Britto got a rare start today but did not do enough to convincingly stake a claim for a starting position in the team.

Kwesi Appiah - 6.5/10

Appiah scored from the penalty spot for NorthEast United FC to put them in the lead briefly before Odisha FC equalized. He kept Taylor and Jacob Tratt busy throughout the match.

Luis Machado - 6/10

Machado was largely kept quiet by Shubham Sarangi on the right side of the pitch. He tried his mazy runs a couple of times but was not as successful as he usually is.