Odisha FC 3-0 Sudeva Delhi FC: Player Ratings as Juggernauts coast to easy win | 2022 Durand Cup

Odisha FC struck thrice in the first half to defeat Sudeva Delhi FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in the 2022 Durand Cup on Monday (August 29).

Midfielder Saul Crespo opened the scoring after 19 minutes, flicking Sahil Panwar's corner past Sudeva custodian Kabir Kohli. He got his second in the 38th minute with another header, this time from Raynier Fernandes' cross from the left flank.

Sudeva Delhi barely got a chance to react as Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored Odisha's third just two minutes later. He arrived at the far post to convert the rebound after Nandhakumar Sekar's shot was saved.

The Juggernauts were largely compact in the second half to keep Sudeva out and secure their spot in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Durand Cup. Here are the player ratings for both sides:

Odisha FC

Lalthuammawia Ralte - 6.5/10

Ralte pulled off a spectacular save from Akbar Khan to keep Odisha's three-goal cushion intact. His distribution was also excellent.

Sahil Panwar - 7.5/10

Panwar's set-pieces were a constant threat and he got an assist with one of those early in the first half. He was also locked in defensively to prevent Sudeva Delhi from getting any joy on his flank.

Carlos Delgado - 7/10

Delgado came up with some crucial blocks in both halves and looked very comfortable on the ball.

Narender Gehlot - 7/10

Gehlot worked well alongside Delgado and enjoyed a solid outing.

Sebastian Thangmuansang - 6.5/10

Thangmuansang did well defensively without venturing forward too much before being substituted due to an injury.

Raynier Fernandes - 7.5/10

Fernandes was on song from the early stages, constantly spraying passes around to help Odisha relentlessly pressurize Sudeva Delhi. He got an assist as well with an excellent whipped cross into the box for Crespo.

Osama Malik - 6.5/10

Malik put in a decent shift in defensive midfield, actively dropping between the centre-backs to help Odisha play out from the back.

Saul Crespo - 8/10

Crespo put in a fantastic performance, acting as the orchestrator from midfield. He capped it all off with two headers. One was a flick-on at the near-post from a corner, while the other was a perfectly placed header from close to the six-yard area following a cross from the left.

Odisha FC @OdishaFC



Saul's on a hattrick! Lovely ball in from Raynier, and Saul heads in his second of the evening!



🟣 OFC 2 - 0 SDFC 🟡



#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #DurandCup2022 #OFCSDFC 38' | WOW! SAUL AGAIN!Saul's on a hattrick! Lovely ball in from Raynier, and Saul heads in his second of the evening!🟣 OFC 2 - 0 SDFC 🟡 38' | WOW! SAUL AGAIN!Saul's on a hattrick! Lovely ball in from Raynier, and Saul heads in his second of the evening!🟣 OFC 2 - 0 SDFC 🟡#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #DurandCup2022 #OFCSDFC https://t.co/wmIuUO5pw9

Nandhakumar Sekar - 6.5/10

Sekar once again threatened but lacked the final product. However, he played his part in Odisha's third goal with a decent shot, which was saved, only for Mawihmingthanga to score the rebound.

Diego Mauricio - 6.5/10

Mauricio started the match well and forced a couple of saves from Kohli in the first half. He also linked up well with Crespo and Mawihmingthanga before being subbed off at half-time.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 7.5/10

As he often does, Mawihmingthanga delivered once again for Odisha. His crosses and link-up play caused Sudeva Delhi problems and he also got onto the scoresheet with an easy finish into an open net.

Substitutes

Pedro Martin - 6.5/10

Martin often dropped deep to get the ball but was also a menace going forward and was on the receiving end of quite a few fouls.

Thoiba Singh Moirangthem - 6/10

Moirangthem did well at right-back and sent in one dangerous cross that Issac Vanmalsawma headed over the bar.

Issac Vanmalsawma - 6.5/10

Vanmalsawma troubled Sudeva Delhi with his intricate passing near the box and should've scored from Moirangthem's cross.

Isak Ralte - 6.5/10

Ralte put in another impressive cameo and linked up well with Martin and Vanmalsawma.

Michael Soosairaj - 6/10

His pace was on display every now and then, but Soosairaj looked a little indecisive on the ball.

Sudeva Delhi FC

Kabir Kohli - 6/10

Kohli was comprehensively beaten for the first two goals but should've done better with the third. To his credit, he made some crucial saves in both halves for Sudeva Delhi.

Nitesh Darjee - 6.5/10

Darjee combined extremely well with Sridarth Nongmeikapam throughout the game and could've ended up with an assist on another day.

Kareem Nurain - 5.5/10

Nurain was at the center of some physical tackles and blocks throughout the game. However, he let Crespo run past him for Odisha's first goal and was nowhere to be seen for their second goal.

Nishchal Chandan - 6/10

Chandan was also culpable for the second goal as he was out of position, which gave Crespo a free header. However, the Sudeva Delhi captain was solid otherwise and was key to keeping the scoreline down to 3-0.

Sukhandeep Singh - 5.5/10

Sukhandeep Singh sent a couple of fantastic crosses into the box but couldn't close down Fernandes and Sekar for Odisha's second and third goals, respectively.

Lawmnasangzuala - 6/10

As always, Lawmnasangzuala tried his best to make things happen for his side with some neat turns and passes in the midfield. However, his impact waned in the final 20 minutes.

Sinam Maichael Singh - 5/10

Maichael Singh was hardly involved in Sudeva Delhi's forays forward and didn't help out enough defensively either.

Lamlallian ST - 5/10

Lamlallian was inconsistent with his passing and seemed to slow down some of his side's moves in a disappointing performance.

Akbar Khan - 6.5/10

Khan was one of Sudeva Delhi's best players against Odisha. He forced a couple of decent saves from Ralte and constantly looked to push his side forward without much support.

Hriivei Carlos - 5/10

Carlos was anonymous for the first 45 minutes before being substituted at half-time.

Sridarth Nongmeikapam - 6.5/10

Nongmeikapam played his part in almost all of his side's well-constructed attacking moves. However, he was often let down by his finishing.

Substitutes

Lunkim Khongsai - 6/10

Khongsai helped Sudeva Delhi recycle possession but didn't do much when he carried the ball forward.

Khwairakpam Suraj Singh - 6.5/10

Suraj Singh looked bright and even left Panwar on the floor with one of his dribbles forward.

Isaac Essel - 6/10

Essel didn't get the kind of service he would've wanted and couldn't really trouble Odisha's defense.

Karthik Panicker - 6.5/10

Panicker injected some energy and fluidity into Sudeva Delhi's midfield, perhaps indicating that he should've started the match.

Lalfelkima - 6/10

The final 10 minutes of the match largely bypassed Lalfelkima, though he did do an okayish job in defense.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee