Odisha FC 3 - 2 Chennaiyin FC: 3 Things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Odisha beat Chennaiyin FC 3-2 in their seventh game of the ISL 2022-23 season. Odisha came into the match placed fifth in the points table, having won their previous game 4-2 against East Bengal. Chennaiyin also came into the game on the back of a 3-1 against Jamshedpur FC but were placed seventh in the league standings.

The 3-2 win has taken Odisha to third place for the time being. They started the game aggressively, taking quick shots at Chennaiyin's goal.

Odisha broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Raynier Fernandes' header hit Chennaiyin defender Vafa and went into the net. They doubled their lead from the spot four minutes into the second half after Sahil Panwar was brought down by Prasanth. Diego Mauricio made no mistake as Odisha led 2-0.

Chennaiyin's super sub Abdenasser El Khayati halved the deficit on the hour mark and had more chances to level the scores immediately after. They went into the dying embers of the game with the score reading 2-1.

Chennaiyin won a penalty in the 90th minute after Saul Crespo fouled Vafa inside the box. While Abdenasser El Khayati was getting ready to place the ball and take the penalty, the lights went off, halting play for quite some time.

El Khayati did manage to score from 12 yards out after the lights came back on. However, it wasn't to be the last goal of the game. Nandhakumar Sekar curled the ball calmly past Debjit Mazumdar in added time to secure the victory for Odisha.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from the game

#3 The floodlight fiasco hampers Chennaiyin FC's momentum

OFC had a better period after the lights came back on

Lights going off during a football game isn't something we haven't seen before in football or in the Indian Super League. The timing and the situation in which the lights went off today were rather unique.

Chennaiyin were on a roll leading up to the moment and had the game swung in their favor on momentum. Although Abdenasser El Khayati did manage to score from the spot kick, Chennaiyin had lost their momentum, allowing Odisha to not only regroup but also steal a vital winner.

The timing of the lights going off did play a big part in the game as Chennaiyin struggled to find their rhythm post the unwanted break.

#2 Chennaiyin FC's super-sub Abdenasser El Khayati shines again

El Khayati had a good game again and scored a brace (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Abdenasser El Khayati is a super sub in the Chennayin squad. He changed the course of the match against Jamshedpur and almost repeated the feat against Odisha as well.

He scored two crucial goals, including a tough penalty (due to the floodlights fiasco). Other teams will be starting to keep note of El Khayati's caliber while coming off the bench.

His introduction also allows Chennaiyin to spread the game and be more fluid in attack. He knows how to push around defenders and cut in at the right time. The Marina Machans might even consider starting him in the next game given his red-hot form in front of goal.

#1 Odisha FC reap the rewards of continuity

Diego Mauricio has been crucial for OFC this season (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Odisha have not had great seasons in the ISL in the recent past. However, the Kalinga Warriors opted to trust the process instead of breaking down the entire unit.

They kept their core of Indian players, which has allowed the team to build good chemistry. They were also smart in the market. Odisha bought players like Pedro Martin who have not only been superb individually but has the right temperament to fit into the Kalinga Warriors' side.

Continuity, something seldom found in ISL, is now a recipe for success in football. Teams like Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, and ATK Mohun Bagan have found success in this and Odisha FC are well on track to do the same.

