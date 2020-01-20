Odisha FC announces contract extension for Nandhakumar Sekar

Odisha FC FOLLOW OFFICIAL News Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Nandhakumar Sekar against Jamshedpur FC

Bhubaneswar; 20th January 2020: Odisha FC is delighted to announce that winger Nandhakumar Sekar will continue being a part of the team till 2023. The attacking midfielder signed the extension of his contract with the Bhubaneswar-based ISL club on Monday.

Speaking on the development, Odisha FC owner Mr. Rohan Sharma said, "I am happy to have Nandha’s infectious energy at the club for another 3 years. Nandha means a lot to us and we are going to keep developing Nandha into an elite winger."

Expressing his delight, Nandhakumar said, "I am very happy to have signed the contract extension till 2023. I am excited to play here at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar for three more years as the fans here are very supportive and passionate for Odisha FC."

"The support staff keep us motivated for all the matches and I want to thank them and the club management for having full faith in me," he further added.

Earlier on Friday, Odisha FC had also announced the contract extension for India international Vinit Rai till 2023.

Expressing his delight, Nandhakumar said, "I am very happy to have signed the contract extension till 2023. I am excited to play here at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar for three more years as the fans here are very supportive and passionate for Odisha FC."