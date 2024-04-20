Odisha FC beat Kerala Blasters 2-1 in extra time, move into semi-finals | ISL 2023-24

Odisha FC beat Kerala Blasters 2-1 in the ISL 2023-24 quarter-final on Friday (April 19) at Kalinga Stadium in Bhuvaneswar. With the result today, the Juggernauts have moved into the semi-finals for the first time.

The ISL season ended with Odisha finishing fourth on the table and Kerala coming in fifth.

The match started with both sides trying to get an early goal. Hormipam Ruviah's header from the center of the target went wide. The Tuskers made some good moves but neither team could score in the first half, where the Kerala Blasters had more shots on target.

The Tuskers broke the deadlock in the 67th minute when Fedor Cernych scored from a Mohammed Aiman cross, forcing Odisha FC to make changes in their playing eleven.

Diego Mauricio received a pass from Roy Krishna and made no mistake in converting the chance to make it 1-1 for the Kalinga Warriors in the 87th minute. The scoreboard at full-time read 1-1, as the game went into extra time.

Isak Vanlalruatfela of Odisha FC scored the winning goal in the 98th minute to give his side the semifinal spot.

Kerala Blasters to face Mohun Bagan in the semi-finals

Kerala Blasters exploded in some good games

In the quarter-final clash against the Kerala Blasters, Fedor Cernych scored in the 67th minute from a Mohammed Aimen pass to give his side the lead.

Sergio Lobera's side scored in the 87th minute when Diego Mauricio placed the ball into an empty net after Roy Krishna made a pass. The scoreboard at full-time read 1-1.

It was Odisha FC's Isak Vanlalruatfela who scored the third and final goal of the night in the 98th minute to see his side into the semi-finals of the ISL 2023-24. Odisha will lock horns with table-toppers Mohun Bagan for a spot in the final. The first leg will be played on Tuesday (April 23) while the second leg will be played next Sunday (April 28).