Odisha FC captain Vinit Rai loaned to Mumbai City FC till end of the season

In a surprising move, Mumbai City FC have brought in midfielder Vinit Rai on loan until the end of the season, the club officially announced late on Wednesday.

Rai was declared one of the captains for the season by Odisha FC along with Hector Rodas and Victor Mongil. The midfielder was roped in by the now defunct Delhi Dynamos FC prior to the 2017-18 season.

Since then, he has been a part of the setup. He remained an integral part of the squad even after the club was rebranded as Odisha FC. This season, he appeared in all the matches for the team except for the most recent one against Mumbai City FC. The Assam-born player has also featured for the Indian National Team, playing 9 matches in the blue jersey.

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧



Mumbai City are pleased to announce that the Club has reached an agreement with Odisha FC for the loan of 24-year-old midfielder Vinit Rai until the end of the season ✍️



More to follow..



#WelcomeVinit #AamchiCity 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧Mumbai City are pleased to announce that the Club has reached an agreement with Odisha FC for the loan of 24-year-old midfielder Vinit Rai until the end of the season ✍️More to follow.. 🚨 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 🚨Mumbai City are pleased to announce that the Club has reached an agreement with Odisha FC for the loan of 24-year-old midfielder Vinit Rai until the end of the season ✍️More to follow.. 🔹#WelcomeVinit #AamchiCity 🔵

The move appears to come on the back of an injury suffered by Mumbai City FC midfielder Rowllin Borges. Borges, who was critical to the Islanders' success last season, has only played 50 minutes this season due to a recurring injury. That left head coach Des Buckingham with one less option in midfield as Apuia and Ahmed Jahouh started the matches.

Reinforcements in the January transfer window were needed for Mumbai City FC after their recent slump in form. After kicking off the season with a convincing victory over arch-rivals FC Goa, the defending champions were defeated by Hyderabad FC. The team continued to get consecutive wins after that match until they faced Kerala Blasters FC. The Men In Yellow gave a 3-0 thumping to the Islanders, post which the latter fell to a disappointing draw against NorthEast United FC and an embarrassing loss against Odisha FC.

Odisha FC @OdishaFC UPDATE



Vinit Rai joins Mumbai City FC on loan till the end of the season.



#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #ANewDawn UPDATEVinit Rai joins Mumbai City FC on loan till the end of the season. 🚨 UPDATE 🚨Vinit Rai joins Mumbai City FC on loan till the end of the season.#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #ANewDawn

Also Read Article Continues below

As they have conceded 10 goals in the last 3 matches, this move seems to be the right one for Des Buckingham's side. It will be interesting to see if Vinit Rai manages to find minutes at his new temporary home.

Edited by S Chowdhury