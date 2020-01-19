Odisha FC organises Stadium Tour for school children

Students at the Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar, 19th January 2020: Hero Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC organised a special first of its kind Stadium Tour for school children of Bhubaneswar at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday. More than 30 students from Sai International School, Mother's Public School, DAV Public Schools and BJEM Schools attended the event.

On behalf of the club, Mr. Suvam Das, Mr. Ayan Chatterjee and Mr. Swadhin Das took the students around the stadium. They visited the main pitch, practice pitch, players' dressing rooms, other official rooms, press conference room, hospitality area, media zone and mixed zone of the stadium.

Speaking about the event, Odisha FC's Assistant Grassroots Manager Mr. Suvam Das said, "This is an initiative by the club to ensure that the school children also get a fair bit of idea regarding the stadium atmosphere. We had registered the students during the Sport IT 2020 event and invited them for this visit today. We at Odisha FC are focused on spreading more awareness about the game and the ISL among the people of the state."

Apart from that, the club also organised Futsal matches for 30 specially-abled and 80 unprivileged children during the SportIT 2020 event inside the Kalinga Stadium premises. Grassroots coaches of the club Mr. Sourav Virdi and Mr. Aiswaryan Pillai conducted the Futsal matches. Odisha FC home match tickets and the club merchandise were also available to buy at one of the stalls during the SportIT event.