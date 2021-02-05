Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Odisha FC host ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Odisha FC are bottom of the league table and have been effectively ruled out of challenging for a playoff spot. Interim head coach Gerry Peyton will take charge of the club after Stuart Baxter's departure.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC are second in the table and are battling for an AFC Champions League qualification spot. They have been a resolute and disciplined side and will pose a tough challenge to Odisha FC this weekend.

All pulling towards the same direction as a weekend cracker awaits against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Head-to-head

Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC have played each other only once, which was earlier this season. The Mariners ran out 1-0 winners courtesy of a solitary goal from Roy Krishna.

Odisha FC previously played ATK Mohun Bagan FC's predecessor ATKFC twice in the 2019-20 season, which was during Odisha FC's first season as a professional football club. The first game ended in a draw while the second fixture was won 3-1 by ATKFC.

All results between Odisha FC and ATKFC

ATKFC 3-1 Odisha FC

Odisha 0-0 ATKFC

Top 3 scorers from the current season

Odisha FC: Diego Mauricio (7), Cole Alexander (2), Steven Taylor (2)

ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Roy Krishna (9), David Williams (2), Manvir Singh (2)

The last time we took on #OdishaFC, we clinched the win after an injury time header by Roy Krishna! 💚❤️



What can we expect this time around from #OFCATKMB ?

Clean sheets from the current season

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (1)

ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (8)

Jacob Tratt has had the most number of touches for his side in the season. (Image; ISL)

More stats and numbers from the current season

Most Saves - Arshdeep Singh (40 - OFC), Arindam Bhattacharya (43 - ATKMB)

Most Passes - Cole Alexander (485 - OFC), Carl McHugh (459 - ATKMB)

Most Interceptions - Cole Alexander (33 - OFC), Pritam Kotal (28 - ATKMB)

Most Tackles - Cole Alexander (74 - OFC), Carl McHugh (80 - ATKMB)

Most Touches - Jacob Tratt (659 - OFC), Pritam Kotal (721 - ATKMB)

Most Assists - Jerry Mawihmingthanga (4 - OFC), Carl McHugh (2 - ATKMB)

Most Shots - Diego Mauricio (37 - OFC), Roy Krishna (39 - ATKMB)