Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Prediction, preview, team news, and more

ATK Mohun Bagan continue their pursuit for the AFC Champions League qualification when they lock horns against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. The game will be played at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim which is serving as the home venue for Odisha FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC have been resilient and disciplined throughout the current season. They have shown fantastic mentality when going down in a few games and have managed to bounce back every time. Antonio Lopez Habas' style of absorbing pressure and then hitting teams on the counter has worked so far as they currently stand 2nd in the ISL standings.

Odisha FC have never looked like a solid side so far in the season. They lack the quality and experience in midfield to turn games around. They are placed bottom of the table and are well outside the contest to compete for a top-four finish. With Stuart Baxter departing the club, it will be Gerald Peyton who will take charge of the Juggernauts as the Interim Head Coach.

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Head-to-Head

Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC have played each other only once. The sole contest between the two sides was earlier in the current season where the Mariners ran out 1-0 winners. Odisha FC had previously faced ATKFC (now defunct) on two occasions. ATKFC had won one fixture while the second game ended in a draw.

Odisha FC form guide: D-L-D-D-L

ATK Mohun Bagan FC form guide: L-D-W-L-W

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Team News

Odisha FC

Advertisement

Steven Taylor will not be available for selection for the game as the Englishman will be serving a suspension. The rest of the squad is available for Gerald Peyton's perusal. Cole Alexander will be back in action after a break.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Carl McHugh is suspended due to an accumulation of four yellow cards. Edu Garcia is injured and will sit out the fixture. David Williams is carrying an earlier injury into the fixture and is not expected to see an entire period of 90 minutes. New signing Lenny Rodrigues is available for selection.

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC predicted XIs

Odisha FC

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Arshdeep Singh (GK), Gaurav Bora, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Rakesh Pradhan, Bradden Inman, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Predicted XI (3-5-2): Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal (C), Prabir Das, Tiri, Lenny Rodrigues, Jayesh Rane, Sahil Sheikh, Roy Krishna, Marcelo Pereira.

Odisha FC lost 0-1 to Jamshedpur FC in their previous ISL fixture. (Image; ISL)

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC prediction

Advertisement

Odisha FC have been struggling throughout the season and lack depth and experience in the squad. Their overseas and domestic signings have failed to complement each other and never managed to settle down as a unit. ATK Mohun Bagan FC have been sturdy, disciplined and motivated. They are expected to see off the Odisha FC challenge with ease.

Prediction: Odisha FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan FC