Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Mariners and Vishal Kaith hold relentless Juggernauts to a barren draw

Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan played out the first goalless draw of the ISL 2022-23 season at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, December 15.

The Mariners, with Vishal Kaith expertly guarding their goal, managed to negate all that Josep Gombau's side had to throw at them throughout the 90-odd minutes.

Coming into the game, both sides were just separated by a single point and the entire encounter was a true testament to their close proximity in the league standings.

ATK Mohun Bagan were set up in a well-drilled 4-2-3-1 formation, while Odisha FC opted for a 4-3-3 system. The hosts started the first half on the front foot as they didn't allow the Mariners to settle down.

In the second minute itself, Odisha FC had an opportunity to pull ahead when Sahil Panwar drilled in a delicious cross from a corner. Carlos Delgado, unmarked, managed to get to the end of it but his effort climbed high off the target. The Juggernauts continued to create multiple half-chances but lacked quality in the final third.

As the minutes slowly rolled by, the visitors continued to grow into the game but they also looked shabby in the final third. However, the main talking point of the half came in the 27th minute when Dimitri Petratos seemingly handled the ball inside his own penalty area. Odisha FC players called in unison for a penalty but the referee deemed otherwise.

The Kalinga Warriors didn't let the faulty decision hamper their charge forward. Minutes later, Raynier Fernandes won possession in ATK Mohun Bagan's half and made a darting run down the middle. The veteran midfielder decided to pull the trigger rather than play his teammates through, but his effort was high and wide.

In the dying moments of the first half, both teams had back-to-back opportunities but neither team could convert those chances.

Odisha FC will feel hard done by refereeing decisions

Odisha FC replicated their strong start even after the half-time break. They peppered Vishal Kaith with multiple attempts but none of them managed to breach his defense.

But in the 71st minute, it seemed like the Juggernauts had taken the lead when Diego Mauricio turned the ball into ATK Mohun Bagan's net after a scrappy affair from a long throw-in.

Although the referee ruled out the goal citing offside, replays showed otherwise. The Juggernauts were bound to feel hard done by as the two decisions had already gone against them.

Hugo Boumous, who was surprisingly left out on the bench, was introduced by Juan Ferrando late in the second half, but by that time ATK Mohun Bagan had already lost all their sting in the attack. But Odisha FC had one last push left.

Isaac Vanmalsawma whipped in a cross from deep for Narender Gahlot at the far post and the full-back laid it off for onrushing Osama Mallik.

The Australian defender's vicious header struck Kaith and crashed into the crossbar. Just by the tiniest of margins, the Green and Maroon Brigade managed to hold on to the draw and come away with a point.

The stalemate puts ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC third and fourth in the league standings, respectively.

