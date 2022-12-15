Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - December 15, 2022

Odisha FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first fixture of Matchweek 11 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Thursday (December 15) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha lost 3-0 in their last game at FC Goa. While the game was in the balance till midway in the second half, Nandhakumar Sekar's sending off for a second bookable offense let Goa into the game, who scored three goals to wrap up a clinical win. It will be interesting to see how they cope without Nandhakumar who has been a key player for them.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan recorded a last-gasp 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in their last encounter. In a cagey game that started opening up late on, ATK won a penalty on the stroke of full time, which Hugo Boumous converted.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Lalruatthara, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Denechandra Meitei, Rishabh Dobriyal, Shubham Sarangi, Nikhil Prabhu, Sebastian Thangmuansang

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Paul Ramfangzauva, Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte, Isak Vanlalruatfela

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin, Michael Soosairaj, Nandhakumar Sekar, Akshunna Tyagi

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Debnath Mondal

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ricky Shabong, Ningombam Engson Singh

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Osama Malik, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Pedro Martin, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos.

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Date: December 15, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Despite the home advantage, this game is advantage ATK Mohun Bagan due to their form and the absence of Nandhakumar Sekar for the Juggernauts. While they do have the likes of Jerry Mawihmingthanga to step up and replace him, the Mariners should start this game as the favourites.

Carlos Delgado, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Saul Crespo and Dimitri Petratos are the five players I'm retaining in both my suggestions. In Nandhakumar's absence, there aren't many quality midfielders to choose from, with Hugo Boumous and Saul Crespo the pick of the bunch.

Dimitri Petratos, Pedro Martin, Hugo Boumous and Saul Crespo are among the best captaincy options for this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Carlos Delgado, Subhashish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Ashish Rai, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Saul Crespo, Pedro Martin, Dimitri Petratos, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Captain: Pedro Martin Vice-Captain: Dimitris Petratos

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Pritam Kotal, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Ashique Kuruniyan, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Saul Crespo, Diego Mauricio, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos

Captain: Hugo Boumous Vice-Captain: Saul Crespo

