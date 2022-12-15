Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Prediction, team news, preview, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC, two teams separated by just a point in the league standings, will lock horns at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, December 15.

The Juggernauts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat at the hands of a resilient FC Goa side. Josep Gombau's team were on top of the proceedings before Nandhakumar Sekar was shown a second yellow in the second half.

With a man down, Odisha FC crumbled and shipped three goals. The loss brought to an end their three-match winning streak.

Odisha FC will be eager to return to winning ways. But ATK Mohun Bagan will be a more than capable opposition. Juan Ferrando's side have won their last three outings, with their recent victory coming in the form of a 1-0 triumph against Jamshedpur FC.

It was a tightly-contested affair that was ultimately decided by a 91st-minute penalty.

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News

OFC: The Juggernauts will be without the services of Nandhakumar Sekar against the Mariners after the winger was sent off in their last game. Victor Rodriguez, meanwhile, is available for selection ahead of the crucial fixture.

ATKMB: The Mariners are missing Joni Kauko in midfield because of a long-term injury. Otherwise, they might stick to a similar starting lineup.

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted Lineups

OFC: Amrinder Singh (GK); Denechandra Meitei, Nikil Prabhu, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin, Isaac Vanmalsawma.

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose; Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco; Hugo Boumous, Dimitrios Petratos.

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Prediction

Although the Green and Maroon Brigade haven't looked the sharpest, they have been more than efficient and Odisha FC will have to be wary of the same. The absence of Nandhakumar Sekar will also be a major blow for the Juggernauts. The Indian winger has been in tremendous form.

Prediction: Odisha FC 1-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

Poll : 0 votes