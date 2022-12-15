Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

In the 51st match of the ISL 2022-23 season, Odisha FC will welcome third-placed ATK Mohun Bagan at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, December 15.

Currently fifth, the Juggernauts are just a point behind the visitors. However, Josep Gombau's side had their winning momentum halted in their recent outing.

After dominating for close to an hour against FC Goa, Odisha went a man down and ended up conceding three goals. Nandhakumar Sekar was shown a second yellow for a foul and was given marching orders.

The last game presented a double whammy for OFC as they not only suffered a defeat but will also miss the services of their in-form winger against the Mariners. But the home side still have enough firepower to trouble the Kolkata Giants.

The Green and Maroon Brigade, on the other hand, haven't been the most brilliant either but have shown great efficiency to bag crucial points. Against Jamshedpur FC in their last outing, Juan Ferrando's men managed to come away with a victory, thanks to a 91st-minute penalty from Hugo Boumous. They are now on a three-game winning streak and will be hoping to continue in a similar direction.

Their last three victories have all been by a margin of 1-0 and Ferrando might need to revitalize that attacking unit and get them firing once again.

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Match 51.

Date & Time: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Telecast details

The 51st match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on December 15.

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Live streaming details

The enthralling match between the Juggernauts and the Mariners can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

