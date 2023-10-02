Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings preview, team news, telecast details and more for the AFC Cup 2023-24 clash

Shifting their focus from the ISL, Odisha FC will square off against Bashundhara Kings in the second group-stage game of the AFC Cup 2023-24 at the Kings Arena in Dhaka on Monday.

The Juggernauts suffered a 0-4 hammering against Mohun Bagan SG in their opening match of the tournament. But they rebounded strongly in the ISL with a 2-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC. In the second round of fixtures, Sergio Lobera locked horns against his former club Mumbai City FC, with both sides settling for an entertaining 2-2 draw.

But the AFC Cup challenge against the Bangladeshi heavyweights will be a perfect opportunity to get their continental campaign on track. Meanwhile, Bashundhara Kings are coming off a defeat in their opening group-stage match against Maziya. The return to their home ground will provide a massive boost for the club as they too are eyeing a return to winning ways.

“Hopefully, we will enjoy the match, and hopefully, we will win it. We lost the first game in the AFC Cup. The second game is important to get three points to keep our chances alive to progress in this competition,” Lobera said ahead of the clash.

Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings: Match Details for the AFC Cup tie

Match: Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings, Matchday 2, AFC Cup 2023

Venue: Kings Arena, Dhaka

Timings: 5.30 pm IST, Monday, October 2

Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings: Team News

Odisha FC has no real injury struggles. However, their star center-back Mourtada Fall, after accumulating a red card in the previous fixture against Mohun Bagan SG, is suspended for the tie.

Bashundhara Kings also have their full squad available.

Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings: Predicted Lineups

Odisha FC XI: Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Puitea, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio.

Basundhara Kings XI: Anisur Rahman; Md Saad Uddin, Boburbek Yuldashev, Tariq Kazi, Bishwanath Ghosh; Didier Brossou, Asror Gafurov, Rakib Hossain, Shekh Morsalin, Robinho; Dori.

Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings: Telecast and live streaming details for the 2023-24 AFC Cup clash

The game between Odisha FC and Bashundhara Kings will be broadcast on Sports18 and is available for live streaming on both JioTV and Fancode App from 5.30 PM on Monday, October 2.