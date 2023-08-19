Following a crucial victory, Odisha FC are all set to face Bodoland FC in their final group-stage game of the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group F fixture will take place at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Saturday.

The Juggernauts, opting for their reserve squad, bounced back after their defeat against Indian Army FT. They secured their first points in the Durand Cup by clinching a 2-1 victory over Rajasthan United FC.

The young players certainly stepped up and will hope to continue their momentum against a team that have lost both their matches.

Odisha FC could still qualify for the quarter-finals, as the two best second-placed teams can secure a spot in the top eight. However, they cannot top the group as Indian Army are currently on six points and will qualify on the virtue of the head-to-head record.

Head coach Amit Rana will want his side to show improvement in terms of their decision-making in the final third, as they were guilty of missing chances.

Rana told the media ahead of the game:

“We’re prepared for tomorrow and our goal is clear. Our journey continues, and we’re ready to make every moment count.”

Meanwhile, Bodoland FC have been eliminated from the tournament following their loss to Indian Army FT. Although showing improvement from their first match, Bodoland FC's youthful squad fell short against the more experienced Indian Army team, a factor that ultimately proved decisive.

For Bodoland, their final game in front of a packed stadium will be a moment to cherish. However, they will want to give it their all and secure their first points in the Durand Cup.

Odisha FC vs Bodoland FC: Team News

Odisha FC squad: Niraj Kumar, Siddhanta Padha, Tankadhar Bag, Hendry Antonay, Pintu Samal, Wangden Lama, Dheeraj Datta, Harishankar Nayak, Laxmidhar Badanayak, Rakesh Oram, Pungte Lapung, Adwin Tirkey, Samir Karketta, Bikash Sahoo, Chandra Murm, Aphaoba Singh, Kartik Hantal, Anand Oram, Rahul Mukhi, Raisen Tudu, Chandra Muduli, Rajesh Nayak

Bodoland FC squad: Khwmdwn Brahma, Birkhang Daimary, Arjun Mardi, Nicodim Narzary, Joseph Mayowa Olaleye, Ningthoujam Binan Singh, Diner Narjinari, Ghanefo Ansumana Kromah, William Opoku Asiedu, Thulunga Brahma, Timothi Narzary, Ajanta Rabha, Situ Basumatary, Cornellius Pudaite, Joe Aiddo, Anyichie Echezona Celestine, Didwm Hazowary, Nabin Rabha, Ringkhang Daimary, Danswrang Basumatary, Zacharie Mbenda.

Odisha FC vs Bodoland FC: Prediction

Odisha FC certainly have the upper hand against an inexperienced Bodoland FC side. The likes of Aphaoba Singh and Rahul Mukhi have the pace to pose problems for their opponents.

Bodoland, on the other hand, will be determined to sign off with a victory and will place their trust in Ansumana Kromah's goal-scoring prowess when facing Odisha FC. FC.

Prediction: Odisha FC 2-1 Bodoland FC