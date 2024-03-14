Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for AFC Cup match – March 14, 2024

Odisha FC will lock horns with A-League champions Central Coast Mariners FC in the second leg of the Inter-Zone Semi-Finals at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, India on Thursday, March 14.

Both sides crossed swords in the last week when the Mariners came out on top with a 4-0 dominating win in the first leg. Mikeal Doka looked in exceptional touch with a brace, while Storm Roux and Ronald Barcellos found the net in the second half to steamroll the opposition.

On the other hand, Odisha FC is coming into the encounter on the back of two consecutive losses against Central Coast Mariners and Chennayin FC, respectively. Their last win came against East Bengal in February and they would be looking to turn the tables and get back to the winning ways.

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners FC, Inter-Zone Semi-Finals, 2nd Leg

Date & Time: March 14, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar, India

ODI vs CCM Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Niraj Kumar, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Deven Sawhney, Narender Gahlot, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Amey Ranawade, Paogoumang Singson, Sahil Panwar, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Tankadhar Bag, Hendry Anthonay, Ahmed Jahouh, Moirangthem Thoiba, Paul Ramfangzauva, Lenny Rodrigues, Cvl Remtluanga, Pungte Lapung, Puitea, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Issac Vanmalsawma, Givson Singh, Princeton Rebello, Carlos Javier, Cy Goddard, Aniket Jadhav, Lalthathanga Khawlhring.

Central Coast Mariners FC

Antonio Mikael Rodrigues Brito, Bradley Anthony Tapp, Jing Machar Reec, Ryan David Edmondson, Storm James Roux, Harrison James Steele, Ángel Yesid Torres Quiñones, Christian Theoharous, Miguel France Di Pizio, Danny Vukovic, Daniel Hall, Brian Kaltack, Jacob Farrell, Maximillian Balard, Joshua Nisbet

ODI vs CCM Probable Starting Lineup

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Puitea, Cy Goddard, Roy Krishna, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio

Central Coast Mariners FC

Danny Vukovic, Storm Roux, Daniel Hall, Brian Kaltack, Jacob Farrell, Angel Torres, Brad Tapp, Maximillian Balard, Mikael Doka, Joshua Nisbet, Ryan Edmondson

ODI vs CCM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AFC Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Danny Vukovic, Storm Roux, Mourtada Fall, Jacob Farrell, Brian Kaltack, Ahmed Jahouh, Mikael Doka, Angel Torres, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio, Joshua Nisbet

Captain: Mikael Doka | Vice-captain: Angel Torres

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Storm Roux, Jacob Farrell, Brian Kaltack, Ahmed Jahouh, Maximillian Balard, Mikael Doka, Angel Torres, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio, Joshua Nisbet

Captain: Angel Torres | Vice-captain: Joshua Nisbet