Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 24, 2022

Odisha FC will go up against Chennaiyin FC in the first fixture of Matchday 8 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 on Thursday, November 24, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Both sides head into this game on the back of confidence-boosting wins. While Odisha clinched an entertaining game against East Bengal with a scoreline of 4-2, Chennaiyin got their first home win of the season, beating Jamshedpur FC 3-1.

It wasn't a good start to the game for Odisha, who went into half-time trailing 2-0. However, an inspired comeback saw them net two goals in as many minutes of the second half to equalize. Goals from Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Nandhakumar Sekar helped them secure their fourth win of the season and complete an emphatic turnaround.

Chennaiyin FC finally got the home win they needed. While it was the away side that looked good in the first half, Chennaiyin took the lead after a swift breakaway. However, they dominated the second half but were stunned by a superb volley from Ishan Pandita. However, an instant impact from super-subs Vincy Barretto and Abdenasser El Khayati saw them score two quick-fire goals to seal the game 3-1.

Squads to Choose from

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, and Niraj Kumar.

Defenders: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Lalruatthara, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Denechandra Meitei, Rishabh Dobriyal, Shubham Sarangi, Nikhil Prabhu, and Sebastian Thangmuansang.

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Paul Ramfangzauva, Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte, and Isak Vanlalruatfela.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin, Michael Soosairaj, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Akshunna Tyagi.

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Samik Mitra, and Lovepreet Singh.

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Aqib Nawab, Monotosh Chakladar, Ajith Kumar, Gulab Rauth, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Gurmukh Singh, and Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Alexander Jesuraj, Mohamed Liyaakath Ahmed, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Abdenasser El Khayati, K Prasanth, Sourav Das, Chris Anthoy White, Yumkhaibam Singh, Jockson Dhas, Julius Duker, Mohammed Rafique, and Sajal Bag.

Forwards: Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic, Rahim Ali, Senthamil Senbagam, Syed Suhail Pasha, and Kwame Karikari.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (GK), Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Denechandra Meitei, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Pedro Martin/Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and Diego Mauricio.

Chennaiyin FC

Debjit Majumder (GK), Aakash Sangwan, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Ajith Kumar, Sajal Bag, Sourav Das, Julius Düker, Jockson Dhas, Vincy Barreto, and Petar Sliskovic.

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: November 24, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Based on how these sides' last couple of games have gone, it'd be fair to expect a goal-filled contest in Bhubaneswar. As a result, I've retained a number of players for both suggestions. The list includes Fallou Diagne, Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo, Julius Duker, Diego Mauricio, and Petar Sliskovic. Sliskovic and Mauricio are must-haves considering they're on penalties for their respective sides.

Crespo and Duker are the heartbeats of their sides and are on most set pieces as well. Wide players like Sekar, Vincy Barretto, and Jerry Mawihmingthanga (if he starts) are intriguing differential picks. The in-form Pedro Martin could be a good differential captaincy option too.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Debjit Majumder, Ajith Kumar, Carlos Delgado, Fallou Diagne, Raynier Fernandes, Julius Duker, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Petar Sliskovic, Pedro Martin, and Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Petar Sliskovic. Vice-captain: Pedro Jose Martin.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Sahil Panwar, Fallou Diagne, Thoiba Singh, Julius Duker, Vincy Barretto, Nandhakumar Sekar, Petar Sliskovic, Saul Crespo, and Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Diego Mauricio. Vice-captain: Julius Duker.

