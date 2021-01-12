Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

The second game of Matchday 12 will see Odisha FC locking horns with Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, as a part of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

Odisha FC find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table with six points. The Stuart Baxter-coached side will have to get their combinations right and win matches before time runs out.

Chennaiyin FC too have not had a fine run this season. The club sits eighth in the ISL points table with 11 points. After Rafael Crivellaro's injury ruled him out of the entire season, the Super Machans find themselves in deep trouble. They will desperately look for a turnaround of fortunes before the league reaches its business end.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: All you need to know

The two teams squared off thrice with Odisha FC leading the head-to-head record 1-0. Two matches ended in a stalemate.

When the two sides met last time in ISL 2020/21, the match ended in a goalless draw.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Previous Results

Chennaiyin FC 2-2 Odisha FC (28 November 2019)

Advertisement

Odisha FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC (6 January 2020)

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC (10 January 2021)

Top goal scorers from ISL 2020/21

Chennaiyin FC: Rahim Ali (2) & Anirudh Thapa (2)

Odisha FC: Diego Mauricio (5)

Clean sheets from ISL 2020/21

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (4)

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (1)

Stats and Numbers from the current season

Most Saves – Vishal Kaith (CFC) - 29, Arshdeep Singh (OFC) - 28

Most Passes – Eli Sabia (CFC) - 399, Jacob (OFC) - 359

Most Touches – Eli Sabia (CFC) - 505, Jacob (OFC) - 482

Most Tackles – Memo Moura (CFC) - 41, Cole Alexander (OFC) - 50

Most Fouls – Jakub Sylvestr (CFC) - 20, Gaurav Bora (OFC) - 17