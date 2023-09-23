Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC vs CFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - September 23, 2023

Odisha FC (OFC) and Chennaiyin FC (CFC) face off in Matchweek 1 of the Hero Indian Super League 23/24 on Saturday, September 23, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. This will be the first game of a Saturday doubleheader, with the Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC hosting Punjab FC in the 08:00 pm kick-off.

Both Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC have new managers at the helm, with former FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera in charge of the home side. Owen Coyle, meanwhile, has returned to Chennaiyin after leading them to the final of the 2019-20 season.

While Odisha FC finished sixth and qualified for the playoffs last season, Chennaiyin FC ended up in the eighth position, one win away from making the knockout rounds.

Both sides will be without some key players who're in action for India in the Asian Games. Odisha FC will miss the services of Narender Gahlot and Aniket Jadhav, while Chennaiyin FC will have to do without Vincy Barretto and Rahim Ali.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Laldinliana Renthlei, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Javier, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Tankadhar Bag, Deven Sawhney, Jerry Lalrinzuala, and Paogoumang Singson.

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lenny Rodrigues, Princeton Rebello, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Paul Ramfangzauva, Aniket Jadhav, Thoiba Singh, Givson Singh, Ashangbam Aphaoba-Singh, Pungte Lapung, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, and Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna, Michael Soosairaj, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Cy Goddard.

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Mohanraj K, Samik Mitra, and Prateek Kumar Singh.

Defenders: Sarthak Golui, Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Bijay Chhetri, Sachu Siby, Lazar Cirkovic, Bikash Yumnam, Preyarhanjan RS, Ajith Kumar, and Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Y Jitheswor Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Alexander Jesuraj, Cristian Battocchio, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Farukh Choudhary, Ayush Adhikari, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, and Nesta Colin.

Forwards: Vincy Barretto, Jordan Murray, Rahim Ali, Connor Shields, and Irfan Yadwad.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XIs

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Javier, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Diego Mauricio.

Chennaiyin FC

Samik Mitra (GK), Ajith Kumar, Sarthak Golui, Bikash Yumnam, Aakash Sangwan, Jitheswor Singh, Cristian Battocchio, Rafael Crivellaro, Jordan Murray, Farukh Choudhary, and Connor Shields.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Match details

Match: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: September 23, 2023; 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Dream11 fantasy suggestions

The home side is the favorite to win this match, courtesy of their more settled lineup, especially in defense. Chennaiyin FC's center-back pairing is brand new, and it might be too soon for their foreign recruits to start in that position. As a result, they could be leaky at the back in this fixture.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Ahmed Jahouh, and Diego Mauricio are the players who could be considered must-haves from Odisha FC, while Jordan Murray and left-back Aakash Sangwan are the must-haves from Chennaiyin FC.

Diego Mauricio, Jordan Murray, and Ahmed Jahouh are the best captaincy options in what should be an end-to-end contest between two sides trying to move to a new style of play.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Samik Mitra, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Aakash Sangwan, Lenny Rodrigues, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Ahmed Jahouh, Rafael Crivellaro, Jordan Murray, Diego Mauricio, and Connor Shields.

Captain: Ahmed Jahouh. Vice-captain: Diego Mauricio.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Carlos Javier, Ajith Kumar, Aakash Sangwan, Farukh Choudhary, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Ahmed Jahouh, Cristian Battocchio, Jordan Murray, Diego Mauricio, and Isak Vanlalruatfela.

Captain: Diego Mauricio. Vice-captain: Jordan Murray.