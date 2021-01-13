Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC prediction: Who will win today's match?

The second-half action continues in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 with an exciting clash on the cards as Chennaiyin FC take on Odisha FC. The mid-week encounter will take place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Odisha FC Preview

Odisha FC come into the encounter on the back of a 0-0 draw with Chennaiyin FC in their tenth match. The Kalinga Warriors will hope that they are able to perform better in the reverse fixture.

The midfield has a good bunch of talented players directing the tempo of the game. Youngsters like Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Gaurav Bora, and Nandha Kumar Sekar will be the key for the Kalinga Warriors.

Diego Mauricio has been the star in the attack for Odisha FC. Head coach Stuart Baxter will continue to pin his hopes on the Brazilian attacker.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Head coach Csaba Laszlo will hope that his team is able to recover from its ongoing slump. Chennayin FC have failed to win even once in their last four fixtures.

Despite their struggles, Anirudh Thapa has impressed with his creative play in the midfield. Laszlo will look for better production from Jakub Sylvestr and Rahim Ali in the attack in their upcoming match.

The Marina Machans have garnered 11 points from their ten matches so far in the competition. With a win over the Kalinga Warriors. Chennaiyin FC can get close to the playoffs spots.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Prediction

Lallianzuala Chhangte is a handy player on the wings for the Chennaiyin FC side (Courtesy - ISL)

Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC (previously known as Delhi Dynamos FC) have faced each other a total of 13 times in the ISL.

Chennaiyin FC's youngsters, Rahim Ali and Lallianzuala Chhangte have been impressive on the flanks. The former champions will bank on their overseas striker Jakub Sylvestr to deliver.

For Odisha FC, Diego Mauricio will be a key factor in their attack and a lot will depend on his form.

The two sides shared the spoils in their last ISL 2020-21 encounter. Having played each other recently, both sides will go all out for the win to start the second half of the season well.

The two teams currently have balanced units but Chennaiyin FC's experience might just be enough to grab a narrow win at the Goa Medical College Ground.

Prediction: Odisha FC 1 - 2 Chennaiyin FC