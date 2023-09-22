Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC preview, prediction, predicted lineups, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Odisha FC are all set to host Chennaiyin FC at the Kalinga Stadium on the second matchday of the 2023-24 Indian Super League campaign on Saturday, September 23.

Odisha FC have already played a game this season and it wasn't the start they had hoped for. Their debut in the AFC Cup took an unfortunate turn as they suffered a resounding 4-0 defeat at the hands of Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

This heavy defeat can be partly attributed to certain circumstances, as Mourtada Fall was shown a red card in the first half, which left the team vulnerable to conceding four goals in the second period. However, it served as valuable preparation for Sergio Lobera and his squad as they gear up for the challenges of this season.

Odisha have undergone a complete overhaul, boasting one of the most promising squads on paper, especially with the notable additions of Ahmed Jahouh and Roy Krishna. Nevertheless, it will certainly take some time for the new players to adapt to Lobera's system.

Chennaiyin FC will aim to capitalize on this period and strive for an opening-day victory, reminiscent of last season when they defeated Mohun Bagan in Kolkata.

There's a palpable sense of excitement in Chennai and among their fans, as Owen Coyle returns to lead the team. Just three years ago, he guided the club to an unprecedented appearance in the ISL finals, marked by a remarkable late-season surge.

With a full pre-season to work with his squad, there are high expectations for Chennaiyin FC to reclaim their former glory. Like Odisha FC, they will also take time to adapt but the side possesses the quality to trouble their opponents, especially in the wide areas.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News

Odisha FC’s Narender Gahlot and Aniket Jadhav will represent India in the Asian Games 2023 and will not be available for this game. However, the rest of the team is expected to be in good shape despite having played in the AFC Cup just three days ago.

Similarly, Vincy Barretto and Rahim Ali are also on national duty with India and won't be available for Chennaiyin FC. Additionally, Owen Coyle mentioned in his pre-match press conference that there are a couple of players with minor injuries, and their fitness will be assessed before the game.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted Lineups

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Puitea, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio.

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra; Ajith Kumar, Bikash Yumnam, Lazar Cirkovic, Aakash Sangwan; Jiteshwor Singh, Cristian Battocchio, Ayush Adhikari; Farukh Choudhary, Conor Shields, Jordan Murray.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

This upcoming match promises to be closely contested, given the pedigree of the managers and the quality of the squad. Odisha FC appears to have a more balanced squad compared to Chennaiyin FC, who signed two foreign center-backs just a week ago.

If Chennaiyin FC fields an inexperienced backline as expected, Odisha FC could potentially exploit this weakness, especially with their strong attacking lineup featuring players like Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio.

Prediction: Odisha FC 3-1 Chennaiyin FC