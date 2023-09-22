Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash? 

Odisha FC are set to lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in their opening encounter of the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season. This highly anticipated game is scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, September 23.

Odisha will enter this game following a challenging start to their campaign. They suffered a resounding 4-0 defeat in their AFC Cup debut against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Head coach Sergio Lobera would undoubtedly have preferred a better start to his tenure as the Juggernauts boss.

While the early red card to Mourtada Fall certainly impacted the result, they struggled in attack as well. Ahmed Jahouh, Roy Krishna, and Diego Mauricio all failed to make an impact against the Mariners.

This early setback served as a stark reminder of the challenges they will face in the league, despite having one of the most formidable squads on paper. The Juggernauts, under Lobera's leadership, will be determined to bounce back and show their true potential in front of their home fans.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of buzz around Chennaiyin currently, as Owen Coyle has returned to the club to take over as head coach. However, Coyle faces a daunting task due to the departures of key players and some of the club's new signings, including the two foreign center-backs, arriving late.

Nonetheless, his ability to churn out results are well-known. Although the Marina Machans' squad is relatively young and lacks experience, they possess the quality to pose problems to their opponents.

While Odisha have a more experienced team, Chennaiyin's unpredictability adds an intriguing element to the game, making it a potentially thrilling encounter.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: ISL 2023-24 Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Matchday 2.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 5.30 pm IST.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Odisha and Chennaiyin will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 5.30 pm IST on September 23.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live streaming details

The match between the Juggernauts and the Marina Machans can also be live-streamed on JioCinema app in India from 5.30 pm IST on September 23.