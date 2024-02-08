Odisha FC vs FC Goa preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

The top-of-the-table clash in the Indian Super League is on the horizon, as league leaders Odisha FC prepare to host FC Goa at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday, February 9.

The Juggernauts currently occupy the top spot in the standings with 30 points from 14 games. However, with three more games played than their opponents, this clash holds significant importance for them.

Despite a sluggish start to the season, Sergio Lobera’s men have shown remarkable form since November, and are currently enjoying a nine-game unbeaten streak in the ISL. Following the disappointment of the Super Cup final, they bounced back with a 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC and a comfortable 3-0 win against Hyderabad FC.

The last encounter between these two teams was in the Super Cup group stage, where Odisha secured a thrilling 3-2 victory to eliminate the Gaurs. However, Lobera, speaking to the media ahead of the game, anticipates a different challenge this time around.

“I think every game is different. We need to focus on the game tomorrow," Lobera said. "Yes, we got a good result against them in the Super Cup, but as I said, every scenario is different and every game is different. We are ready for the big challenges coming our way."

Meanwhile, Manolo Marquez’s FC Goa remain the only unbeaten team in the ISL. They have already equaled their points tally from last season with 11 games remaining, which indicates significant improvement.

Facing an in-form Odisha FC, however, poses a different test altogether, but they will approach the match with confidence, considering the stakes involved.

A victory could propel them back to the summit of the standings, yet even if they suffer a defeat, the Gaurs would still have two games in hand. Nonetheless, Marquez asserts that the title race is wide open among the top five teams.

“The target for the top five teams is to become champions. Any of them can win. I don’t think the sixth-placed team comes into the picture because the (points) difference is too much. Football is unpredictable, changes constantly, and we don’t know what will happen,” Marquez stated.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Predicted Lineups

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Princeton Rebello, Puitea, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio.

FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee, Jay Gupta, Carl McHugh, Ayush Chhetri, Boris Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Prediction

Odisha FC undoubtedly hold the advantage considering their form and the momentum they’ve built. Nonetheless, this match presents their toughest challenge thus far in the season.

With the support of the home crowd, they will aim to establish dominance right from the outset, involving key players like Jahouh, Krishna, and Mauricio. In contrast, FC Goa has been solid at the back, and Marquez will be hopeful that they can maintain that resilience against a clinical Odisha side.

The Gaurs supporters will also be eager for Noah Sadaoui to return to form, especially considering his struggles in front of goal this season. Regardless, this match is anticipated to showcase top-tier quality, given the caliber of players involved.

Prediction: Odisha FC 2-1 FC Goa