Two teams battling for the playoff berth will lock horns at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday (February 6), as Odisha FC play hosts to FC Goa.

While both sides have had inconsistent runs in recent weeks, the Gaurs have won their last two games in convincing fashion. Last time out, they defeated East Bengal 4-2, with Iker Guarrotxena scoring a first-half hat-trick to seal an emphatic win.

They are still in a tussle with the likes of Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC for a playoff spot. The Blues, who have won their last five games, are just one point behind the Gaurs, while this week’s opponents Odisha FC are three points behind.

While the Fatorda has been a fortress for FC Goa, they have struggled away from home, failing to win their last six games on the road. Carlos Pena will hope that his side can turn their fortunes around this time.

Odisha FC, meanwhile, are in a spot of bother as they have won only one of their last eight games. They return to the Kalinga Stadium after facing three difficult away trips and head coach Josep Gambou certainly has a lot to tinker with.

In their previous encounter, the Juggernauts played an enthralling 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC. In a game marred by poor officiating, they were arguably lucky to get a point at the Marina Arena.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head

FC Goa have been the dominant force when these two sides have met, winning 12 of their 19 matches. The Juggernauts, who were franchised as Delhi Dynamos until 2019, have won three games, while this fixture has ended in a draw four times.

The Gaurs are undefeated against Odisha FC, winning five out of their seven games. In the reverse fixture, Carlos Pena’s side scored thrice in the last twenty minutes to seal an emphatic 3-0 victory.

Matches played: 19

OFC wins: 3

FCG wins: 12

Draws: 4

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Top goalscorers this season

OFC: Diego Mauricio (9), Nandhakumar Sekar (5).

FCG: Iker Guarrotxena (10), Naoh Sadaoui (6).

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Most cleansheets this season

OFC: Amrinder Singh (2 cleansheets in 16 games).

FCG: Dheeraj Singh (4 cleansheets in 15 games).

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Other stats and numbers from 2022/23 season

Most saves: Amrinder Singh (38 - OFC), Dheeraj Singh (30 - FCG).

Most tackles: Redeem Tlang (22 - FCG), Sahil Panwar (22 - OFC).

Most shots: Iker Guarrotxena (50 - FCG), Diego Mauricio (35 - OFC).

Most chances created: Edu Bedia (33 - FCG), Raynier Fernandes (19 - OFC).

