Odisha FC vs FC Goa head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

In a clash of the ISL 2023-24 frontrunners, leaders Odisha FC will be eyeing crucial points against second-placed FC Goa to solidify their position in the points table. The Kalinga Stadium will witness the tactical showdown on Friday, February 9.

The Juggernauts enter the encounter riding high on an impressive 10-game unbeaten streak, showcasing a formidable blend of defensive solidity and attacking prowess. Spearheaded by the lethal duo of Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio upfront, supported by the creative brilliance of Ahmed Jahouh in midfield, and with Sergio Lobera masterminding their crusade, Odisha are a mighty contender to be most of the in-form outfit in the league.

But their opponents on Friday, FC Goa, under the guidance of head coach Manolo Marquez, are dictating all the narratives in terms of form. The Gaurs are unbeaten in the league and it's not just their fierce attacking line that's been a threat to the opponents. Their sturdy defense has conceded the least goals in the league and will be a challenge for Krishna and Mauricio.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head record in ISL

The earlier leg between Odisha FC and FC Goa in the 2023-24 ISL was a dramatic encounter, with Jay Gupta scoring in the sixth minute of additional to secure a 3-2 victory for the Gaurs. That victory puts Goa's win tally against the Juggernauts at 13.

Matches played: 21

FC Goa wins: 13

Odisha FC wins: 3

Draws: 5

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Top goalscorers this season

Odisha FC: Roy Krishna (10 goals in 14 games)

FC Goa: Carlos Martinez (5 goals in 11 games)

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 ISL season

Most assists: Amey Ranawade (3), Brandon Fernandes (2).

Most clean sheets: Arshdeep Singh (7), Amrinder Singh (7).

Most shots: Noah Sadaoui (35), Isak Ralte (20).

Most interceptions: Amey Ranawade (19), Odei Onaindia (14).